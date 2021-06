The following Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) students have been named to the Dean's List and President’s List during the Spring 2021 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have been a full-time student and attained a grade average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. To be named to the President’s List, a student must have been a full-time student and attained a 4.0 grade average.