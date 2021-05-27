MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology, today announced (further to its press releases of April 9, 2021, May 11, 2021 and May 14, 2021) that it has received final TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') approval to its two previously announced private placements (collectively, the 'Offering'). The Offering resulted in the issuance of an aggregate of 3,916,986 units (the 'Units') at a price of CAD$2.72 per Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD$10.65 million. Each Unit is composed of one common share of the Company (each a 'Unit Share') and one common share purchase warrant (the 'Warrant'). 663,299 of the Unit Shares are restricted until September 15, 2021 and 3,253,687 of the Unit Shares are restricted until September 29, 2021. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company (each a 'Warrant Share'), upon payment to the Company of CAD$3.68 per Warrant Share. 663,299 of the Warrants shall expire on April 14, 2023 and 3,253,687 shall expire on May 28, 2023. A finder's fee of CAD$563,737 was paid in connection with the Offering.