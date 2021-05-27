Cancel
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)

marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

ITEM 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On May 21, 2021 , Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a binding letter of intent with. to host 73,000 Bitcoin Miners over a staged in implementation between. October 2021. and. March 2022. . The hosting cost is. $0.50. per...

www.marketscreener.com
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businessdallassun.com

A2Z Smart Technologies Announces Closing of Previously Announced Private Placements for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of CAD$10.65 million

A2Z Smart Technologies Announces Closing of Previously Announced Private Placements for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of CAD$10.65 million

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology, today announced (further to its press releases of April 9, 2021, May 11, 2021 and May 14, 2021) that it has received final TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') approval to its two previously announced private placements (collectively, the 'Offering'). The Offering resulted in the issuance of an aggregate of 3,916,986 units (the 'Units') at a price of CAD$2.72 per Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD$10.65 million. Each Unit is composed of one common share of the Company (each a 'Unit Share') and one common share purchase warrant (the 'Warrant'). 663,299 of the Unit Shares are restricted until September 15, 2021 and 3,253,687 of the Unit Shares are restricted until September 29, 2021. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company (each a 'Warrant Share'), upon payment to the Company of CAD$3.68 per Warrant Share. 663,299 of the Warrants shall expire on April 14, 2023 and 3,253,687 shall expire on May 28, 2023. A finder's fee of CAD$563,737 was paid in connection with the Offering.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) Bermuda. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City of registered...
MarketsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Walls & Futures reiterates call to shun Virgata offer

Walls & Futures REIT PLC - designs, funds and develops specialist social housing - Reiterates that shareholders should take no action concerning Virgata Services Ltd's "opportunistic offer". Notes that at the first closing date Virgata had received only 9.1% acceptances to its 50 pence-per-share offer. "We look forward to closing this unfortunate chapter and move forward to delivering the ambitious and credible growth strategy as outlined in our response document," it says.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Microbot Medical Inc. For: Jun 04

Form 8-K Microbot Medical Inc. For: Jun 04

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 4, 2021. MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 000-19871 94-3078125. (State or other jurisdiction. of...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Trillium Gold Mines Announces Brokered Private Placement for up to C$4.0 Million

Trillium Gold Mines Announces Brokered Private Placement for up to C$4.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA: 0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the "Lead Agent") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents") in connection with a best efforts, private placement of up to 4,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$1.00 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,000 (the "Offering").
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for ARC Resources

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for ARC Resources

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources on Monday, setting a price target of C$12, which is approximately 25.43% above the present share price of $7.93. Harvey expects ARC Resources to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the second quarter of 2021. The...
Industrymodernreaders.com

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) vs. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Financial Contrast

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) vs. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Financial Contrast

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings. Volatility and Risk. SCI Engineered Materials has a...
Rochester Hills, MIStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K InfuSystem Holdings, For: May 27

Form 8-K InfuSystem Holdings, For: May 27

InfuSystem to Participate at Craig-Hallum 18th Annual. Rochester Hills, Michigan, May 27, 2021 – InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), ("InfuSystem" or the "Company"), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, announced today that Rich DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer, and Barry Steele, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at Craig-Hallum's 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, on a virtual platform.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Gatling Obtains Kir Vit Drilling Permit and Acquires Remaining Interest on Swansea Leases at the Larder Gold Project, Ontario

Gatling Obtains Kir Vit Drilling Permit and Acquires Remaining Interest on Swansea Leases at the Larder Gold Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /June 3, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) is pleased to announce that it has obtained its drilling permit for the Kir Vit prospect six km north of the three high-grade gold deposits at the Larder Gold Project. The Company's maiden program at Kir Vit hit gold mineralization in 13 out of 16 holes and discovered three new mineralized zones. Gatling has also entered into an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a 25% interest in certain mining leases on the western portion of the Larder property known as the Swansea zone, such that Gatling will now hold a 100% interest in all mining leases and claims on its Larder property.
StocksLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: GlobalData Non-Executive Director Harkness sells shares

IN BRIEF: GlobalData Non-Executive Director Harkness sells shares

GlobalData PLC - London-based data analytics and consulting company - Says Non-Executive Director Peter Harkness sells 15,000 shares at a price of 1,565 pence each on Thursday last week. Following a GBP234,750 sale, Harkness holds 55,000 shares, representing a 0.1% stake in GlobalData. Current stock price: 1,530.00p, down 2.2% on...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Enduro Retains Leading Investor Relations Firm, Provides Corporate Update

Enduro Retains Leading Investor Relations Firm, Provides Corporate Update

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR)(OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG) ("Enduro Metals" or the "Company"), which holds one of the largest land positions in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle, is pleased to retain Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide"), a full-service investor relations firm that specializes in small and mid-cap growth companies. Adelaide has a sizable and valuable network of investors throughout North America and around the world that will assist in positioning Enduro and presenting the upside potential of the Newmont Lake Project.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ETSY INC For: Jun 02

Form 8-K ETSY INC For: Jun 02

Etsy to acquire global fashion resale marketplace Depop. Advances leadership in community-driven and differentiated marketplaces. Extends market opportunity to the large and rapidly growing resale sector serving the Gen Z audience. Company hosting investor conference call at...
Stocksdrpgazette.com

How Far Will It Go? 9F Inc (NASDAQ:JFU) Files Form 6-K Today

9F Inc (NASDAQ:JFU) is gaining momentum Tuesday’s trading session as the stock had seen a major downtrend since mid-February. As of 12:18, JFU stock jumped 11 cents or 8% to $1.48 with more than 541K shares, well above its average volume of 1.55 million shares. The stock has moved within a range of $1.37 – 1.479 after opening the trade at $1.37.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K FUELCELL ENERGY INC For: May 24

Form 8-K FUELCELL ENERGY INC For: May 24

Cynthia Hansen Appointed to FuelCell Energy's Board of Directors. ●20+ Years of Experience as a Leader in the Energy Industry. ●Leading Enbridge Energy Transition Net Zero GHG By 2050. ●Deep Expertise in...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K IWEB, Inc. For: May 06

Form 8-K IWEB, Inc. For: May 06

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act 1934. Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): May 6, 2021. IWeb Inc. (Exact Name of Registrant...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company's logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. "
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K FIVE BELOW, INC For: Jun 03

Form 8-K FIVE BELOW, INC For: Jun 03

Five Below, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results. Net Sales increased 64% to $598 million and EPS increased 91% to $0.88 versus Q1 2019. Operating Profit grew...