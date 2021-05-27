Cancel
The Special Reason Ariana Grande Wore 1 Earring Upside Down at Her Wedding: Details

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
Ariana Grande. @photokohli

Subtle symbolism. Ariana Grande wore one earring upside down for her walk down the aisle on May 15 — and the topsy turvy nature of it all was actually for a very special reason.

“The meaning behind this is significant to Ariana, as it represents appreciating the lowest or the ‘upside down’ moments in her life and how they have contributed to where and who she is now,” Vogue revealed in a Wednesday, May 26, article.

The 27-year-old singer previously gave insight into the symbolism back in 2018, just after launching Sweetener, which featured an upside down cover photo.

“I showed Aaron [her best friend] a photo and he was sitting opposite me and he said ‘i even love it upsidedown’ and that was kind of it for me,” Grande wrote via Twitter. “At the time I had been feeling v ‘upsidedown’ for a while & the simplicity of that was like oh duh wow my bestie a genius. everything clicked after that.”

But whether the “Positions” singer — or her earrings — are right side up or upside down, one thing is for sure: they’re both gorgeous.

Grande’s sparkling earrings, which she wore for her “small and intimate” wedding, were courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz. They featured a pearl stud and dangling diamond, an obvious connection to her one-of-a-kind engagement ring.

Her bauble, which is an estimated 5 carats, showcases a gorgeous oval-shaped diamond set an angle and is flanked by a stunning pearl.

After Grande debuted her ring in December 2020, just after getting engaged to now husband Dalton Gomez, fans were quick to identify that the pearl on the ring was once part of her grandfather’s tie pin.

On October 28, 2014, the hitmaker wrote the following tweet: “Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin. She says he told her in a dream it’d protect me. <3.”

There’s no question that the “Thank U, Next” singer’s wedding bling was beautiful, but we also have to give a shout out to her gorgeous gown. She stunned in a custom-made Vera Wang lily white silk dress, complete with an empire waist, sculpted necklace and plunging back, which featured an exposed bra strap.

Grande also wore a tulle veil with a silk bow at the top and Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels.

Gomez, 25, was equally as well dressed. The real estate agent wore a traditional black and white tuxedo by Tom Ford.

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

