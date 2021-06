When it comes to accusing the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates of being unfair to Republicans, the party is picking up where Donald Trump left off. In a letter, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel threatened to take a sledgehammer to the general election tradition, calling for “significant reforms” and claiming the CPD—which boasts a Republican co-chair and has organized the events for more than three decades—has “undermined the conditions for fair and impartial debates,” CNN reports.