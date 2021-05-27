Cancel
Fayetteville, NC

Fort Bragg master sergeant charged with trafficking cocaine

By Kyle Rempfer, Davis Winkie
Military Times
 8 days ago
An senior noncommissioned officer assigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was arrested May 12 for allegedly trafficking more than two kilograms of cocaine after authorities executed a search warrant at a home he owned. Law enforcement found the cocaine, two handguns, one assault rifle and nearly $100,000 in the home...

Vienna, VA
ABOUT

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

 https://militarytimes.com
