Photos of the Portage, Poynette, Rio, Westfield/Montello, New Lisbon and Markesan track and field teams competing in the Pauquette Invitational on Thursday, May 13 at Poynette High School. The Warriors boys rolled to the team title with 172 points ahead of runners-up Poynette (105). The Pumas girls (109) prevented a Portage sweep as they edged out a three-point win over the Warriors (103). Westfield/Montello's girls team finished fourth (66.5) while the Pioneers boys took fifth (35), and the Rio teams each finished in seventh (56.5 girls, 18 boys). The New Lisbon boys took third with 85 points while the Rockets girls were sixth (57).