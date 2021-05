FY 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance report highlights Company’s mission of Serving Others; Names VP, Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy. Dollar General (NYSE: DG) released its annual Serving Others Report that illustrates how the Company served its employees, customers, and communities across environmental, social and governance (ESG) during its 2020 fiscal year. The report highlights DG’s ongoing focus to embody its mission of Serving Others and details the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic while striving for operational excellence and investing in its diverse teams.