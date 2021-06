The Summer Game Fest Kickoff live event begins Thursday on Twitch, and Among Us developer InnerSloth will be on hand to showcase the game. As an extra incentive to tune in, host Geoff Keighley has announced that viewers that watch for 15 minutes of the broadcast can get a special mask of Keighley's face to wear in the game! The mask has previously been made available, but those that missed out the first time around will now have another chance to snag it! In addition to the event's main stream, co-streamers can unlock the mask for their audiences, as well.