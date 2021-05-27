Cancel
PerformLine Attracts Strategic Investment from M33 Growth

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment to Amplify Growth and Support Product Innovation For PerformLine’s Industry-Leading Compliance Technology. PerformLine, a leading provider of omni-channel compliance technology, today announced a strategic investment from M33 Growth, a Boston-based venture and growth stage investment firm. The growth capital will drive further innovation across PerformLine’s enterprise grade platform and propel customer success as well as continue to accelerate the company’s existing growth.

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
BusinessMySanAntonio

The Planet Group Announces Launch of Technology Consulting Firm Rokster

Cutting-edge services will specialize in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has launched Rokster, an innovative consulting firm specializing in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence.
Businessaithority.com

IAA Names Peg Burr as SVP of Product Management

IAA, Inc., a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, has appointed Peg Burr as Senior Vice President of Product Management. Burr will leverage her extensive product strategy and management expertise to further the product leadership position that IAA has established in the industry. “We are excited to...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc., has received the Avalara Top Partner Award for 2021 in the systems integrator category.
Economyparabolicarc.com

The Rise Fund Announces $100 Million Strategic Investment in Climavision

Partnership will Accelerate Growth of Newly Launched High-Resolution Weather Solutions Platform, Filling Critical Coverage Gaps in Existing Radar Networks. SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas & LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(Rise Fund/Climavision PR)–The Rise Fund, TPG’s global impact investing platform, today announced a $100 million strategic investment in Climavision, a pioneering weather services and intelligence platform powered by a private network of high-resolution radars, GPS-RO data, and proprietary software to vastly improve the timing and accuracy of weather forecasting and to fill low-level gaps in existing weather surveillance.
Businessassetservicingtimes.com

CSC Global Financial Markets acquires PEF Services

CSC Global Financial Markets acquires PEF Services. CSC, the provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, has acquired PEF Services, a provider of technology-enabled fund administration services. PEF provides its services to private capital firms and their investors, including private equity, private debt, venture capital and US-based small...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Global Healthcare Exchange Announces Minority Investment by Warburg Pincus to Fuel Strategic Initiatives and Growth Opportunities

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), operator of the industry’s largest cloud-based trading network that connects those who buy, sell and use products needed to deliver patient care, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to receive a strategic investment from Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor.
San Mateo, CAsvdaily.com

Coupa Launches $50 Million Venture Fund

SAN MATEO — Coupa Software is joining the venture capital game with the launch of Coupa Ventures, a $50 million fund to foster innovation in Business Spend Management. Coupa Ventures plans to invest in early- and growth-stage companies breaking down inefficiencies in how businesses manage their spend, aligning processes and decisions across supply chain, procurement, and finance. As part of its debut, Coupa unveiled the fund’s first two portfolio companies: Zylo and SourceDay.
Businessmsspalert.com

Private Equity Acquires FireEye, But Not Mandiant

Private equity firm Symphony Technology Group (STG) is acquiring FireEye’s security products business and the FireEye brand for roughly $1.2 billion. The deal does not include FireEye’s Mandiant Solutions business. This is technology M&A deal number 300 that MSSP Alert and sister site ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021....
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Everest Group Announces 2021 List of Top 50 Engineering Services Providers

DALLAS (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Everest Group today released the third annual edition of the Everest Group Engineering Services Top 50™, a ranking of the world’s largest third-party providers of engineering services (ES). ES includes all activities that support the design, development, testing and management of commercial products, both hardware and software.
Businessfinovate.com

Socure Secures Strategic Investment from Capital One Ventures

Digital trust and identity verification innovator Socure announced today that it has received a strategic investment from Capital One Ventures, Capital One Financial Corporation’s venture capital division. The amount of the investment was not disclosed, but it adds to the $192 million the company has raised to date. This sum includes a $100 million Series D round in March, which gave Socure more than a billion dollar valuation.
Colorado Springs, COmusicalamerica.com

Blue Cypress Makes Strategic Investment in TRG Arts To Fuel Impact and Growth in Supporting the Arts and Culture Sector

New Partnership Adds to Blue Cypress’s Focus on Disruptive, Forward-thinking and Evergreen Businesses. Colorado Springs, CO, June 3, 2021—International arts management consultants TRG Arts today announced it has received a strategic investment from Blue Cypress, a family of companies that serve purpose-driven organizations, with a specific focus on professional services and disruptive technology. The investment represents Blue Cypress’s commitment to the success of TRG Arts and its mission to propel the recovery, growth and resiliency of the arts and culture sector. Blue Cypress will be a minority partner and TRG will continue to operate independently, retaining its executive team and staff.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Fugue Expands Go-To-Market Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth in Cloud Security Market

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Fugue, the company empowering organizations to innovate faster and more securely in the cloud, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Troxell as Chief Marketing Officer and Tyler Mills as Vice President of Sales and Alliances. Troxell will lead Fugue’s marketing execution and drive marketing strategy and Mills will oversee Fugue’s sales operation and manage Fugue’s expanding partner program to drive the company’s next phase of growth.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Buff City Soap Announces Growth Investment From General Atlantic

DALLAS and NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buff City Soap, a plant-based home and personal care brand franchise, today announced it has raised new funding from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm. Buff City Soap will use the funds to support continued store openings, product category expansion, and growth in e-commerce.
BusinessPosted by
TheSpoon

Chile’s NotCo Nabs Investment From Danny Meyer-Affiliated Growth Equity Fund

Alternative protein company NotCo announced this week it has received an investment from from Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI), a growth equity fund affiliated with Union Square Hospitality’s Danny Meyer. Financial terms of the investment have not been disclosed at this time, though the company says it has raised “more than $130 million to date” and intends to get to a $1 billion valuation by the end of 2021.
Marketsfinextra.com

Yieldstreet raises $100m

Digital alternative investing platform Yieldstreet has raised $100 million in a Series C funding round led by Tarsadia Investments. Kingfisher Investment, Top Tier Capital Partners, Gaingels, Edison Partners, Soros Fund Management, Greenspring Associates, Raine Ventures, Greycroft and Expansion Venture Capital joined the round. YieldStreet gives individuals access to the kind...
Wilmington, DEdelawarebusinesstimes.com

CSC acquires boutique investment firm servicer

WILMINGTON – Seeking to accelerate its services for private capital firms and their investors, CSC has acquired New Jersey-based PEF Services. CSC, the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, sought out the 19-year-old PEF, which is one of the leading boutique firms serving the niche industry of capital investment firms and small business investment companies (SBICs). The terms of the acquisition between the two private firms were not disclosed.
Businesschannele2e.com

Fully Managed Buys Wappo; MSP Gains Microsoft Azure Cloud Expertise

Fully Managed, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP, has acquired acquired Wappo Information Services, a Microsoft Azure cloud partner. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 303 that Channel has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and...
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Azerbaijan negotiating to attract investments in non-oil sector

Jun. 3—Representatives of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) are taking part in the 24th International Economic Forum, held in St. Petersburg, Trend reports referring to a source in AZPROMO. According to the source, within the forum, the representatives are conducting meetings and negotiations with a number of...
Sonoma County, CAdrpjournal.com

Fincanna Capital Corp (OTCMKTS: FNNZF) Portfolio Company – The Galley Establishes Trident Distribution: Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS: PCLOF) Reports Of $2.654 Million In Revenues In 2020

Fincanna Capital Corp (OTCMKTS: FNNZF) portfolio company QVI Inc established Trident Distribution in California. Sonoma County, California based QVI Inc is conducting business as The Galley. One-stop shop solution. Trident Distribution is a full-service CD (cannabis distribution) company. It will distribute licensed cannabis brands in the San Francisco Bay Area....