PerformLine Attracts Strategic Investment from M33 Growth

New Partnership Adds to Blue Cypress’s Focus on Disruptive, Forward-thinking and Evergreen Businesses. Colorado Springs, CO, June 3, 2021—International arts management consultants TRG Arts today announced it has received a strategic investment from Blue Cypress, a family of companies that serve purpose-driven organizations, with a specific focus on professional services and disruptive technology. The investment represents Blue Cypress’s commitment to the success of TRG Arts and its mission to propel the recovery, growth and resiliency of the arts and culture sector. Blue Cypress will be a minority partner and TRG will continue to operate independently, retaining its executive team and staff.