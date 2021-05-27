Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Review: Wyrd Miniatures' Circus Entrance Terrain By Plastcraft

By Joshua Nelson
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey there Wyrdos, hobbyists, role-players, and those interested in tabletop wargaming terrain! We recently got ahold of an interesting acquisition – a small boxed set of circus terrain by Wyrd Miniatures and Plastcraft – and here is what we think of it!. We thought this box would be a bit...

bleedingcool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Wyrd Miniatures#Circus Terrain#Ticket Booth#Hobbyists#Plastic#Glue#Review#Role Players
Related
Lifestylebelloflostsouls.net

D&D Trivia Party: Miniature Monsters

It’s Sunday! Kick off your weekend with this retro challenge for the old-schoolers out there. What minis are these?. ~Let’s see who the master loremaster really is. Have a great weekend everybody!. Last week’s answers (L to R):. Taryon Darrington (Critical Role) Zorlan D’Cannith (Eberron) Lord of Blades (Eberron)
AnimalsPosted by
Reuters

Cicadas make their Olympic debut in miniature art scenes

ARLINGTON, Virginia, May 27 (Reuters) - Cicadas competing in the Olympics or jamming in a band? How about a line of cicadas waiting in line for vaccinations at CVS?. The appearance of the insects known as Brood X, or Brood 10, along the eastern United States after a 17-year hiatus has inspired Virginia professional portrait photographer Oxana Ware to create small-scale art installations, placing the ubiquitous bugs in novel and unexpected settings.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

REKT! High Octane Stunts Review

Anyone who has ever played Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater will feel right at home with the latest game to hit the Xbox Marketplace – REKT! High Octane Stunts. And even if you haven’t, the action is ridiculously simple to pick up. You’ll be dropped into a vibrant arena packed full...
Video Gamescoolthings.com

Catan 3D Edition Brings The Island To Life With Sculpted, Hand-Painted Terrains

Over 15 years ago, Mayfair Games released a limited edition of Settlers of Catan, which came with sculpted 3D terrains instead of flat maps, instantly becoming a highly-sought collectible. If you can’t get your hands on one of those rare editions, you can try Etsy for unofficial 3D maps or, better yet, you can 3D print your own using one of the readily-available CAD models online. Turns out, you can even stop pining for one of those limited collectible with the release of Catan 3D Edition.
beastsofwar.com

Diehard Miniatures Bring A Chaos Incursion To Kickstarter

Tim Prow of Diehard Miniatures is back on Kickstarter with another campaign that looks to bring a range of Oldhammer-style Fantasy and Sci-Fi miniatures to the tabletop. Chaos Incursion 2 is packed with fascinating characters and minions!. Chaos Incursion 2 // Diehard Miniatures. This time around the campaign is looking...
Hobbiesbleedingcool.com

Vagrantsong, A New Board Game, Announced By Wyrd Miniatures

All aboard! Wyrd Miniatures, the tabletop gaming company that brought us games like Malifaux, Through the Breach, and The Other Side, have now announced an all-new board game to be released in Fall of 2021. Vagrantsong, as the game is called, is a board game set aboard a haunted train and features aesthetics directly inspired by the folklore of Americana.
Video GamesGamespot

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Review -- Time for a Combat Seminar

While Virtua Fighter has gotten attention in other games, such as guest characters in Dead or Alive 5 and as minigames in various Yakuza titles, the once-venerated 3D fighter seemed to be forgotten for a very long time. But with Virtua Fighter 5 once again revamped and re-released, does this star of the fighting game world still shine as brightly? Yes... but, speaking as a veteran Virtua Fighter fan, there are a few issues that keep Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown from claiming its crown as an all-time champion.
Video Gamesgeekdad.com

Kickstarter Tabletop Alert: ‘My Singing Monsters: The Board Game’

My Singing Monsters is making the leap from digital to analog in this board game based on the popular app. My Singing Monsters: The Board Game is a game for 2 to 5 players, ages 8 and up, and takes about 30–45 minutes to play. It’s currently seeking funding on Kickstarter, with a pledge level of $40CAD (about $34USD) for a copy of the game, with a deluxe tier at $75CAD ($63USD) that includes upgraded components like painted monster figurines. The game includes 5 tiers that can be gradually added to make the game more complex, so the easiest levels are fine for 8 and up (or potentially even younger) but the higher levels will be more engaging for older or experienced players.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Odd Circus – Arch Nova (2021; Good Idea Music)

It seems like I wrote about a new Odd Circus EP just a few weeks ago. Wait…that’s right, I did. Here, this trio of saxophonist Graham Robertson, drummer Partin Whitaker, and bassist/sound engineer Crews Carter continues their journey with a set of four tracks spanning 25 minutes. These recordings were made about a year ago, in the same session as the aforementioned EP, and will be released by Good Idea Music on June 25.
Lifestyleattractionsmagazine.com

Circus Circus Las Vegas opening Midwayland entertainment expansion

Circus Circus Las Vegas hotel and casino opens its Midwayland entertainment expansion on May 27, with virtual reality (VR) games, a games arcade, and the hottest crane machines on the Vegas strip. Las Vegas family entertainment takes another big step forward as the 4,742-square-foot Midwayland gaming center joins Circus Circus’s...
Visual Artarchitizer.com

Wing House // Urban Terrains Lab

The house is located on the outskirts of Sejong City, the new planned administrative capital of South Korea. The clients were avid gardeners and amateur arborists who wanted to maximize the inside/outside connections of the house. But having lived in high-rise apartment complexes most of their lives, they were highly concerned with maintaining privacy from the street and its neighbors.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Portico Quartet: Terrain

Much like the world of its creation—that of spring 2020, in the early phase of the Covid-19 shutdown—this Terrain is a landscape both familiar and strange. The ingredients of Portico Quartet's one-of-a-kind sound are recognizably there: the nebulous electronic soundscaping, the organic and gently compelling rhythms, the resonant tone of the hang drum which always feels beamed in from the beach of some distant planet. Like every album of theirs, though, it's a surprising step sideways from the previous one as much as a recognizable continuation.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

ESO Blackwood: Mehrunes Dragon Explained

Mehrunes Dagon plays a key role in the latest expansion chapter of the Elder Scrolls Online (ESO). Longtime fans of the series have likely already recognized this prince's name from his appearance in an earlier installation: TES IV: Oblivion. Dagon plays a central role in that game, as well, casting the Empire into chaos for what we now know as the second time since its founding. Some daedra just can't help meddling in the affairs of mortals—no matter how "below them" they want such actions to seem.
AnimalsPosted by
Reader's Digest

The Therapy Miniature Horse With a Magic Touch

When the wee group of miniature horses enter the room, it’s Magic, queen of the herd, who always seems to find the person who needs her most. The room on this day is in a Florida assisted living facility and is full of residents, staff, family, and even a local news photographer. Magic wanders over and rests her head in the lap of one resident who begins talking to her: “Isn’t she beautiful?” the woman says. The activities director begins to cry. It turns out the resident hadn’t spoken a word since she arrived three years ago.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 — Guides and features hub

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 puts you in the shoes of Raven, a clandestine operative sent behind enemy lines. In the deserts and mountains of Kuamar, you’ll search for your prime target, Bibi Rashida, the country’s president. Beware, though, because she’s backed by several cohorts and countless troops. The game emphasizes stealth, action, and a lot of sniping. You’ll need to take note of your target’s distance, wind speed, and bullet drop to make your shot count.
Designdesignboom.com

textile terrains: alexandra kehayoglou on weaving memories of forgotten landscapes

The very first time artist alexandra kehayoglou built a carpet with her hands, it was an innate and instinctive attraction. ‘I was connecting with my paternal grandmother, a fierce woman whom I had never met,’ she tells designboom in an interview. ‘she managed to raise four children and build a company starting with a loom she carried with her across the atlantic ocean. I knew there was something there, it felt right. it was like discovering a close friend. something ancestral awoke in me and it all started to make sense’. since then, the argentine artist has rooted her practice in the use of available materials and existing resources to create intricately woven landscapes depicting grasslands, fields, and disappearing terrain. her craft has become a symbolic outcry against deforestation and devastation, and a call for environmental awareness. ‘I believe that art can be a mirror, and I try with my work to reflect our humanity in relation with the landscape,’ she shares. ‘my carpets, thus, became instruments for documenting ‘minor’ aspects of the land which were otherwise overlooked as irrelevant. a focus on its micro-narratives that would open new doors for possible ecological futures.’
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Valorant Meta: The Game of Playing The Game

In every game, there exists the metagame, or meta for short; the game of playing the game. Small advantages and imbalances of power exist everywhere within a complex game. Perhaps the mechanics inherently reward aggressiveness and proactive gameplay, or a character deals more damage than others in a specific instance. They’re barely noticeable at a casual level of competition as more attention goes towards the basic mechanics, but pros looking to play at the highest level must constantly be aware of the meta to stand a chance against others.