Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

The Joker Shows Off His Collection With New Tweeterhead Statue

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clown Prince of Crime is back as Tweeterhead debuts their newest 1/6 Scale DC Comics Maquette statue. The madness of the Joker is showcased with this beautifully crafted statue that comes in at a massive 20.5 inches tall. The Joker is shown on his own throne that is covered with trophies like his newly acquired Batman cowl. The statue will also show off money bags, gasoline tanks, bombs, bladed show, and iconic cane. Tweeterhead also is offering an exclusive version of the statue that will come with an alternate head sculpt, swappable parts, and a swappable hand with a blade. The Tweeterhead Exclusive Joker statue will be limited to only 600 Pieces, and both versions are priced at $575. Pre-orders are already live here, so be sure to reserve your before these gorgeous pieces sell out. Ta Ta Batman!

bleedingcool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Dc Comics#Face Paint#Pre Order#Tbd#The Joker Maquette#Collection#Dc Comics#Iconic Cane#Exclusive#Shoe#Artist Credits#Madness#Blade#Standard Edition#Craziness#Easter Eggs#Swappable Parts#Pre Orders#Bags
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Peach Momoko Shows Off New Character Kuya For Demon Days: Mariko

Peach Momoko has teased her latest on Facebook, saying "Sneak peak of a new character for Demon Days: Mariko. His name is Kuya. Out June 16, 2021!" Demon Days is her series of comic book reinventing classic Marvel characters in a new world and storyline, based on Japanese culture and art. And now we have got to meet a new Marvel character, Kuya.
Designers & CollectionsGQ

42 Dugg Shows Off His Insane Jewelry Collection

When 42 Dugg first met Lil Baby, he didn't even know he was a rapper. Now they've got matching chains. From his $20,000 Scooby Doo pendant chain to his first Presidential Rolex, 42 Dugg shows off his insane jewelry collection. Transcript. [Interviewer] What was it like for you. to become...
Shoppingbelloflostsouls.net

Add Batman’s Classic TV Show Cowl To Your Lego Bust Collection

Da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da Lego Batman!. Lego has translated Adam West’s classic Batman cowl into a brick-built bust. Once built it’s great for display – it comes with a sturdy, removable base with an information plaque. Pre-orders are open now and the kit will be available on October 1st.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Eternals’ Teaser Trailer Shows Off a New Superhero Team

Marvel’s just rolled out the official teaser trailer for Eternals along with a new poster. The two-minute video opens with “The End of the World” performed by Skeeter Davis and transitions to Ajak (played by Salma Hayek) declaring, “We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years we have never interfered…until now.”
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Funko Debuts New Target Exclusive Star Wars Retro Series Pops

Star Wars is as popular as ever with its new assortment of comics, games, movies, and television series. After the fall of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans almost seem burnt after the controversial sequel trilogy. It was not until The Mandalorian and the final season of The Clone Wars that the love for Star Wars seemed to return, if not even bigger than before. Since then, we have received so many new collectibles that it is hard to keep up, especially if you're a Funko fan. Funko is constantly giving fans some amazing Pop creations that are perfect for any fan or collector out there, and we have to seen quite a bit of Star Wars Pops lately. Funko has been diving into the bigger world of the franchise lately, giving collectors new Pops other projects like Jedi: Fallen Order, Knights of the Old Republic, and even Republic Commando. Now it looks like we are getting a blast from the past as they unveil the new Star Wars Retro Series Pop wave.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Iron Man 2 Receives Its Very First Deluxe Pop Vinyl From Funko

As a massive fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Funko Pops are the perfect collectibles for fans. Comic books are the best way to celebrate the comic book version of our favorite heroes, but Funko captures the MCU perfectly. As a completionist of the MCU wave of Pop Vinyls, it is always a real treat to see a new one release. This week alone, we finally got the official reveal of the newest wave of Marvel Pops with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, Funko is taking a trip through the time stream as they return fans to Phase One with a brand new Iron Man Pops. Coming out of Iron Man 2, Iron Man is suiting up in his Mark IV armor with his Gantry in this new PX Previews Exclusive. The Pop captures Tony Stark as he prepares to suit up or down with parts from his labs capturing some iconic scenes from the film.
Comicsnintendowire.com

GoodSmile shows off new Zagreus, Sakuna, Marth figures

Japanese merchandise maker GoodSmile is back at it again with another deluge of figure announcements. While much of WonHobby33 focused on anime and manga, there were a few video game related figures on show. For starters, a Pop Up Parade figure of Zagreus has been announced. Unlike figma and Nendoroids,...
ElectronicsLight Stalking

Snap Shows Off New Enhanced AR Spectacles Concept

Snap finally unveiled their latest concept for their Spectacles line and, as expected, it incorporates even more advanced AR than ever before. While still in the concept stages, the company has a demonstrated penchant for making these kinds of moon-shot projects a reality so we’ll wait and see if this actually comes out. That said, chances are pretty good these will be seeing a full market release as the company is already enlisting businesses and creators to sign up to make content for them.
CelebritiesMix 93.1

J-Si Shows Off His Huge Biceps

Why is J-Si showing off and measuring his biceps for us?. In today's Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Daily News, J-Si tells us about odering clothes online, some dress pants and dress shirts. After measuring and ordering everything, the first wave of clothes are starting to arrive. He tells us about the pants and then moves on to his shirts, where there's a problem. Someone messed up and now the long sleeve shirt is going to have to be worn as a casual shirt with the sleeves rolled up!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Aquaman Rises to The Surface With New Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios is traveling DC Comics fans back to the 1990s as they reveal their newest 1/10 scale superhero statue. Aquaman is back, but this time he is featuring his 90's comic run appearance. With longer hair, beard, hook hand, and shirtless costume design, this bad boy is ready to kick ass and take names. Iron Studios also brings the Kraken up from the depths assisting Aquaman on his journey. The statue stands10.2 inches tall and is highly detailed, making it a perfect collectible for any fan of the King of the Seven Seas. Each Iron Studios statue is hand-painted and limited edition making the price of $199.99 quite understandable. The King is set to release in the late summer of 2022, and pre-orders are already live, and collectors can secure theirs here.
ApparelL.A. Weekly

Famous New York Jeweler Leo Glore Reveals His Stunning Car Collection

Custom jewelry is associated with luxury. The majority of the custom jewelry lovers fancy high-end lifestyles which is evident from their posts on the various social media platforms. It is usually about taking fashion to the next level as they seek to be unique. For years cars have been a part of the luxury world and most custom jewelry lovers have had a love for beautiful and fast cars.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Billy Porter on the Joy of Heels and His Inclusive New Shoe Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whenever actor and style star Billy Porter hits the red carpet, you know he’s showing up with a fabulous look. Remember his Internet-breaking Oscars gown by Christian Siriano? Or his custom Egyptian sun god look for the 2019 Met gala? And completing his ensembles are usually a staggering pair of high heels, something he’s always had an obsession with. “Being a gay little boy, I was very attracted to my aunt Sharon’s high heels in her closet,” Porter tells Vogue. “I would try them on, and I couldn't wait until my feet were big enough to fit them for real.”
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Pocky & Rocky: Reshrined Gets New Trailer Showing Off First Stage

Watch the game’s protagonists battle a belligerent bean in the latest trailer for Pocky & Rocky Reshrined. It’s been a couple of months since we last saw Pocky & Rocky: Reshrined. Thankfully, the game’s developer, Tengo Project, recently put out a new trailer offering a fresh look at this revived retro romp’s shoot-’em-up gameplay.