The Joker Shows Off His Collection With New Tweeterhead Statue
The Clown Prince of Crime is back as Tweeterhead debuts their newest 1/6 Scale DC Comics Maquette statue. The madness of the Joker is showcased with this beautifully crafted statue that comes in at a massive 20.5 inches tall. The Joker is shown on his own throne that is covered with trophies like his newly acquired Batman cowl. The statue will also show off money bags, gasoline tanks, bombs, bladed show, and iconic cane. Tweeterhead also is offering an exclusive version of the statue that will come with an alternate head sculpt, swappable parts, and a swappable hand with a blade. The Tweeterhead Exclusive Joker statue will be limited to only 600 Pieces, and both versions are priced at $575. Pre-orders are already live here, so be sure to reserve your before these gorgeous pieces sell out. Ta Ta Batman!bleedingcool.com