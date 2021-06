Hgreiser (Hartmut Greiser) May 21, 2021, 8:55am #1. I take it, that there is no difference content-wise? If so I am happy with the app. No, the available content is the same on all platforms. However, the TV app on the Apple TV integrates with other services, like Amazon and Hulu, so you can track your watchlist and search for content on those platforms.