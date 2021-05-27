Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Excellence in Latin awarded at Whitfield

West Newsmagazine
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSeveral students from Whitfield School were recognized for their high marks on the National Latin exam. Freshmen Lucy Heidenry and Anna Gau received perfect scores and the Gold Summa Cum Laude award and medal; freshman Oliver Niemann and sophomore William Rose received Silver Maxima Cum Laude award and medal; Junior Caitlin Quirk received Silver Maxima Cum Laude award and medal; freshman Hudson Richards and junior Langston DeHart received the Magna Cum Laude award.

westnewsmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin#Whitfield School#Scholarships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Fairfield, MEtownline.org

Lawrence H.S. graduates presented PAL Football award of excellence

Director of the Fairfield PAL Football Program, John Stewart, has announced the recipients of the Award of Excellence and Scholarship for the 2020 Season to Jon Roy and Dylan Coombs. The coaches association selects two members of the senior class each year to receive this award. The criteria is as follows: dedication, loyalty, character, role models and team above self.
Collegescornell.edu

Four Win SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence

Four from ILR have been named winners of State University of New York Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence. M. Diane Burton, professor of human resources, for faculty service. Vanessa Bohns, associate professor of organizational behavior, for scholarship and creative activities. Verónica Martínez-Matsuda, associate professor of labor relations, law and history, for...
Education721news.com

Governor Holiday receives winners Governor’s Youth Awards for Excellence 2020

Harbour View – His Excellency, Governor drs. E.B. Holiday, hosted the first annual Governor’s Youth Award For Excellence on December 8, 2020. The Governor’s Youth Award for Excellence Program has been designed to recognize youths, ages 13 through 19, who have performed above and beyond and excelled in Education, Sports, Arts, Environmental protection, or Community service.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

RCCC names Student Excellence Award finalists

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College named 19 students as finalists for its 2020-2021 Student Excellence Awards. Two students were chosen to represent the College in competition at the state level, with a third selected for the Rowan-Cabarrus Academic Excellence winner. Taylor Brigman was honored as the Rowan-Cabarrus Academic Excellence Award...
Perkinston, MSmgccc.edu

MGCCC instructor Essix Miskel wins prestigious AACC Award of Excellence

Essix Miskel, Process Operations Technology instructor at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Jackson County Campus, received a 2021 Award of Excellence from the American Association of Community Colleges at the national convention in May. Miskel was given the award for Faculty Innovation because he strives for continuous improvement in his teaching methods, including finding ways to make it easier for students to understand challenging material.
Collegesprescottlivingmag.com

ERAU Honor Students Awarded Circle of Excellence

Student members of the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) chapter of Phi Kappa Phi national academic honor society were honored as national Gold winners of the prestigious “Circle of Excellence Award” during ceremonies Feb. 15. Dr. Curtis James, Chapter 337 president, made the announcement during winter initiation ceremonies of 29 juniors...
Weatherford, TXPosted by
Weatherford Democrat

WD earns General Excellence at TPA awards

Newspapers in Texas submitted their best work for a chance to earn awards from the Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The Weatherford Democrat came away with five awards, including first place in General Excellence in it’s division. “Our editorial staff works hard for this community everyday because quality and...
Lenoir County, NCneusenews.com

Jackson Pass recognized as LCC's Academic Excellence Award recipient

Jackson‌ ‌Colby‌ ‌Pass‌ ‌of‌ ‌Haw‌ ‌River‌ ‌will‌ ‌tell‌ ‌you‌ ‌he‌ ‌came‌ ‌to‌ ‌Lenoir‌ ‌Community‌ ‌College‌ ‌in‌ ‌ 2019‌ ‌to‌ ‌play‌ ‌baseball,‌ ‌but‌ ‌he‌ ‌did‌ ‌must‌ ‌more‌ ‌than‌ ‌that.‌ ‌He‌ ‌excelled‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌classroom‌ ‌as‌ ‌well‌ ‌as‌ ‌ the‌ ‌baseball‌ ‌diamond‌ ‌putting‌ ‌the‌ ‌emphasis‌ ‌on‌ ‌student.‌ ‌ “As‌ ‌a‌ ‌student‌ ‌athlete,‌ ‌you‌ ‌are‌ ‌a‌ ‌student‌ ‌first‌ ‌and‌ ‌an‌ ‌athlete‌ ‌second,”‌ ‌he‌ ‌said.‌ ‌“I‌ ‌have‌ ‌ always‌ ‌had‌ ‌a‌ ‌drive‌ ‌growing‌ ‌up‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌the‌ ‌best‌ ‌student‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌classroom‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌best‌ ‌player‌ ‌on‌ ‌ the‌ ‌field.‌ ‌In‌ ‌order‌ ‌to‌ ‌play‌ ‌baseball,‌ ‌I‌ ‌needed‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌good‌ ‌grades.”‌ ‌ “I‌ ‌have‌ ‌always‌ ‌had‌ ‌a‌ ‌taste‌ ‌for‌ ‌perfectionism,‌ ‌which‌ ‌led‌ ‌to‌ ‌a‌ ‌4.32‌ ‌grade‌ ‌point‌ ‌average‌ ‌in‌ ‌ high‌ ‌school,‌ ‌top‌ ‌25‌ ‌in‌ ‌my‌ ‌graduating‌ ‌class‌ ‌of‌ ‌around‌ ‌400‌ ‌students,‌ ‌and‌ ‌a‌ ‌4.0‌ ‌grade‌ ‌point‌ ‌ average‌ ‌at‌ ‌LCC,”‌ ‌he‌ ‌said.‌ ‌
Long Beach, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach Chamber honors four with Women of Excellence awards

The Women’s Business Council at the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts its Seventh annual Women of Excellence and Marathon Small Business Grant event Wednesday, June 16. The virtual event honors Aimee Mandala, Marcelle Epley and Yumi Takahashi with Women of Excellence awards, and caryn desai receives the Marathon grant.
Fond Du Lac, WIhometownbroadcasting.com

Mercury Racing Awards Excellence In Trade Scholarships

FOND DU LAC, Wis. – Mercury Racing has awarded its third annual scholarship to two local high school students Ryan Beck of New Holstein, Wisconsin and Caleb Cochran of Eden, Wisconsin for $5,000 each. The goal of the scholarship is to alleviate financial stress of post-secondary education and support the continued growth of skilled tradespeople in our community.
Real Estateyieldpro.com

2021 NAA Excellence Awards winners announced

The National Apartment Association (NAA) formally recognized the winners of the 2021 NAA Excellence Awards at a virtual ceremony sponsored by Belfor Property Restoration on June 16. The ceremony took place during Apartmentalize+, a pre-event celebration in anticipation of NAA’s annual trade show to be held in Chicago this summer, Apartmentalize.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Inaugural Trifoliate Awards Created To Honor Culinary Excellence In The South

Audio version of this story here. The Trifoliate Awards have been created as an ongoing annual series to honor culinary excellence in the American South. The first-time annual awards are meant to celebrate and give a platform to the leading voices who have emerged during the challenging time of the pandemic. Daren Wang is a producer of the Trifoliate Awards, along with John Kessler. Wang, along with Chef Nicolas Bour joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes to talk about the dinner series.
Kansas StateJunction City Daily Union

Seek magazine receives international CASE Circle of Excellence gold award

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University’s flagship research publication is taking the gold with a prestigious international award. The Council for Advancement and Support of Education, or CASE, has recognized Seek magazine with a gold 2021 Circle of Excellence award. The gold award honors the 2020 issue of Seek in the...
Montgomery County, PANorristown Times Herald

Katie Spencer awarded Sheetz Family Award of Excellence

NORRISTOWN -- pecial Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) and Sheetz are proud to announce that this year’s 2021 Sheetz Family Award of Excellence recipient is Katie Spencer, a SOPA athlete from Montgomery County. Awarded on Friday, June 18th, during Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Virtual Summer Games, Spencer was honored due to her distinguished sportsmanship and perseverance throughout the Games.
SocietyEssence

YWCA Honors Black Excellence at Women of Distinction Awards Gala

The virtual event celebrates, recognizes, and honors women, girls, and organizations for their work and impact in racial justice. We’ve always known that Black women are trailblazers. Now, their excellence is taking center stage at the upcoming Women of Distinction Awards Gala presented by the YWCA USA. The virtual event...
Ashburnham, MASentinel & Enterprise

Oakmont Regional High School honors Eric Dawley with Excellence in Education award

ASHBURNHAM — The Oakmont Association of Oakmont Regional High School recently announced that Eric Dawley is the recipient of the 33rd Oakmont Excellence in Education Award. Dawley is a 16-year veteran of Oakmont and his passionate work both as a physical education teacher and as athletic director has earned him the respect and admiration of students, faculty and administration, according to the school.
Claremont, CAcmc.edu

CMC honors faculty with awards for excellence and impact

After adapting and innovating during a year of virtual learning like no other, CMC honored five outstanding professors with awards recognizing their teaching, scholarship, and service. “The 2021 CMC Faculty Awards demonstrate extraordinary dedication to innovative and engaging teaching and mentoring, prolific scholarship that addresses pressing real-world problems and involves...