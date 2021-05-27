Excellence in Latin awarded at Whitfield

Audio version of this story here. The Trifoliate Awards have been created as an ongoing annual series to honor culinary excellence in the American South. The first-time annual awards are meant to celebrate and give a platform to the leading voices who have emerged during the challenging time of the pandemic. Daren Wang is a producer of the Trifoliate Awards, along with John Kessler. Wang, along with Chef Nicolas Bour joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes to talk about the dinner series.