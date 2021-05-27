Excellence in Latin awarded at Whitfield
Several students from Whitfield School were recognized for their high marks on the National Latin exam. Freshmen Lucy Heidenry and Anna Gau received perfect scores and the Gold Summa Cum Laude award and medal; freshman Oliver Niemann and sophomore William Rose received Silver Maxima Cum Laude award and medal; Junior Caitlin Quirk received Silver Maxima Cum Laude award and medal; freshman Hudson Richards and junior Langston DeHart received the Magna Cum Laude award.westnewsmagazine.com