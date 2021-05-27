newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blue Lake, CA

‘Low Levels’ of Algae Toxins Found in Mad River Already This Year, Blue Lake Rancheria Says; Tribe, Partners Will Continue to Monitor

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow levels of toxins have been detected in algae mat samples from the Mad River, collected by the Blue Lake Rancheria Tribe‘s Environmental Department at two locations where potential algae blooms had been observed. The presence of these toxins, even at low levels, triggers a ‘CAUTION’ posting by Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services for these locations in preparation for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

lostcoastoutpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Lake, CA
City
Mad River, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Lake Rancheria#Environmental Toxins#Lake County#Water Quality#Tribe Partners#Outpost#Environmental Department#Hbmwd#City Of Blue Lake#Harmful Algae Blooms#Potential Algae Blooms#Algae Mat Samples#Associated Toxins#Sample Mad River#Algal Blooms#Cyanobacteria#Concentrations#Warmer Temperatures#Rainfall#Quality Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

ECONEWS REPORT: From Pulp Mill to Salmon Farm? Examining Nordic AquaFarms’ Proposed Fish Factory

Is a massive land-based fish factory the best next chapter for a former pulp mill nestled between Humboldt Bay and the Pacific Ocean? Tune in to hear local environmental leaders discuss Humboldt County’s assessment of the impacts Nordic AquaFarms proposed fish factory might have on the bay, ocean, wildlife and climate – and ways to avoid or mitigate them. Surfrider Foundation’s California Policy Manager Jennifer Savage and Colin Fiske of Coalition for Transportation Priorities join co-hosts Tom Wheeler of EPIC, Larry Glass of NEC, and Jen Kalt of Humboldt Baykeeper for a discussion of what is proposed and top issues of concern as we gear up to submit comments on May 24.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Nordic Aquafarms Launching ‘Pre-Qualification Process for Humboldt County Contractors’ on Tuesday

Nordic Aquafarms is currently working to obtain permits for its land-based aquafarm planned for the Samoa Peninsula. While Nordic has engaged national construction firm Gilbane Building Company as the Construction Manager for this approximately $500,000,000 project, Nordic is also focused on providing opportunities for local contractors to participate in this project.
Arcata, CAEureka Times-Standard

Walking tour focuses on marsh ecology

Friends of the Arcata Marsh is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 22. Meet leader Ken Burton at 2 p.m. in front of the Interpretive Center (which remains closed to the public) on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds, plants, and/or ecology of the marsh.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Adventure Gone Wrong Results in Missing Canoe

Information from Michelle McKenzie, Wildlife Biologist, Natural Resources Management Corporation:. On April 17th of this year, several long-time residents of Humboldt County boated a section of the South Fork Eel river, with a plan to take out at the confluence with the main stem Eel near the Dyerville Overlook. We had always admired this Class I section of river through Avenue of the Giants, and with the flow already at summer levels we decided this was the year to float it. It is a beautiful, easy stretch until the last mile, where Bull Creek enters the South Fork. This area is visible upstream from the tall, eroded dirt cliff on river right. This eroded cliff slope has a clump of trees at the base, blocking most of the river channel. Due to the forces of Bull Creek, the gravel was rearranged, creating a situation where the entire flow of South Fork goes directly into the fallen trees creating an extremely dangerous strainer. We experienced a very scary situation when two people in our party, in a We-no-nah canoe, were trapped briefly by the strainer. They were able to eventually pull themselves to safety, but the canoe remained just under the water, firmly wedged. Multiple attempts to free it were futile, so we decided to return once the flows dropped. A Humboldt Redwoods State Park (HRSP) Ranger was informed of the situation and placed a warning sign just upstream of the strainer. PLEASE get out of your boat and walk over the gravel bar to the downstream side of Bull Creek, at any flow.
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation

On Monday morning, three executives from an Orange County-based company called Victorum Corporation offered a tour of a former Sierra Pacific Industries lumber mill property, a triangular, 70-acre industrial parcel nestled between the Ma-le’l Dunes and the Mad River Slough. Since the mill shut down five years ago, its rusting...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: Summer Camps, Vaccine Supplies and Oyster Fest

The Journal's annual Summer of Fun issue is out now, with plenty of COVID-19 adapted fun to occupy the kids. On the news side, we've got the tale the rush to get vaccines to Humboldt in the wake of a missed shipment and how we ended up with a glut of vaccines in time for broadened eligibility. We're also looking at the plans taking shape for this year's Arcata Bay Oyster Festival, which will have both virtual and in-person components. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt County stories.
Junction City, CAtrinityjournal.com

Chapman Ranch Phase B Channel Rehabilitation Project will begin soon

Construction will begin at the Chapman Ranch Phase B Channel Rehabilitation Project site on the Trinity River in late May or early June. The project is designed to increase juvenile rearing habitat and to enhance channel complexity in the Trinity River. The activities require heavy equipment to construct features such as shallow, low-velocity areas for juvenile salmon and to reconnect the Trinity River with its floodplain. The site is located approximately three miles upstream of the Dutch Creek Road Bridge in Junction City.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Humboldt Trails Council: Virtual Humboldt Trails Summit with State Senator Mike McGuire June 5

This is a press release from the Humboldt Trails Council:. Save the date: Virtual Humboldt Trails Summit with State Senator Mike McGuire. Save the date and please join us for the virtual Humboldt Trails Summit on Saturday, June 5th, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. via Zoom and Access Humboldt, channel 8, or Facebook Live. This year’s theme is “Enjoy and Engage” and we will be highlighting places for you to get out and enjoy trails as well as ways to engage in efforts to expand our regional trail system. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the progress that is being made on local trail projects and get an update from State Senator Mike McGuire on the recent progress being made to realize the vision of the Great Redwood Trail. Hank Seeman, Deputy Director, Environmental Services, Humboldt County Public Works Department, will provide updates on the Humboldt Bay Trail, the McKay Community Forest, and other developments in Humboldt County. On-location videos will connect you with ongoing work to develop trails and inspire you to engage with other trail enthusiasts in supporting visionary efforts to connect communities through trails. The public is encouraged to send their questions about trails in advance to: [email protected]
Humboldt County, CAkrcrtv.com

Measure S Commercial Cannabis Cultivation tax refunds available for Humboldt County

EUREKA, Calif. — Due to a recent court ruling , Humboldt county residents can submit an application for a full or partial refund on a now overruled cannabis tax. Placed and passed on the November 2016 ballot, Measure S initiated the Commercial Marijuana Cultivation Tax which taxed those who cultivated cannabis in unincorporated parts of Humboldt county. While in effect there was a tax of $1 per square foot of outdoor cultivation area, $2 per square foot of mixed-light cultivation area and $3 per square foot of indoor cultivation areas.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Native STEAM and TEK Curriculums Coming to Humboldt Classrooms

An educational program created by the Blue Lake Rancheria Tribe, Humboldt County Office of Education and Northern Humboldt Union High School District, called Pathmakers, is bringing Native American STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) and Traditional Ecological Knowledge to Humboldt County classrooms. “There’s a rich Native American presence in Humboldt...
Mad River, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Power Outage in Mad River

CauseOur preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by scheduled maintenance work. PG&E statusPG&E has assigned a crew to assess the outage. Estimated time of restoralToday @ 4 p.m.
Trinity County, CAkymkemp.com

Pavement Overlay Project Upcoming on State Route 3 in Trinity County

Press release from California Department of Transportation (Caltrans District 2):. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans District 2), in conjunction with J.F. Shea Construction Inc., is preparing to begin work on the Minersville & North Trinity Center Overlay Project State Route 3 in Trinity County. The $1.8 million project will replace asphalt concrete and overlay the roadway at two locations along State Route 3:
Blue Lake, CAshorelinemedia.net

Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp is hiring

BLUE LAKE – Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp announced this week that they are hiring support staff for the Summer 2021 season. Although the camp will be operating at 50 percent capacity when it comes to attendance, the number of support staff needed will remain the same as previous years, according to Adrian Cook, Director of campus services.
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

Responding to power line down

A 3.5-hour long power outage Wednesday evening was caused when a tree was cut and fell into lines near the Mill Street substation in Weaverville about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. According to Trinity Public Utilities District Electrical Supt. Andy Lethbridge, a contracted tree crew was cutting a large cottonwood tree on Bureau of Land Management property in the area of Mountain View when it failed and fell into lines.
Trinity County, CAtrinityjournal.com

Fairgrounds gets own water well

Drillers were onsite at the Trinity County Fairgrounds last week creating a complimentary water well. Fair CEO Carrie Bayley said the well is a game changer for the Fairgrounds as it will now have the ability to improve its irrigation and reduce the costs associated with keeping the grounds green.