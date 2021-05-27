Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dying Light 2 Deluxe and Ultimate Editions Detailed, Expansion Pass Confirmed

By Ravi Sinha
gamingbolt.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with providing new gameplay footage and details for Dying Light 2, Techland also unveiled bonuses for pre-ordering the game. The Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition were also detailed, both which include additional outfits and story DLC. Pre-ordering any edition nets the Reload outfit, weapon skin and paraglider. The Deluxe...

gamingbolt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light 2#Deluxe#Limited Edition#Digital Edition#Dlc#Techland#Reload#Ultimate Edition#Xbox Series X S#Exclusive Weapon Charms#Stylized Uv Lamp#Book#Gameplay Footage#Limited Quantities#Wallpapers#Bonuses#Art#The Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Arts
Related
Video Gamesmagazinebuzz.com

Dying Light 2 release date confirmed for December

Death light 2 It’s back and has a new subtitle. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is the new name and the game is scheduled to launch on December 7, 2021, which is in line with history It was previously leaked. The new subtitle, Stay Human, is meant to indicate the...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Dying Light 2 – Setting, City Alignment System and Parkour Details Revealed

Techland’s Dying Light 2 finally has a release date of December 7th and a new trailer showcased how the gameplay is shaping up. During the reveal stream, various developers shared other interesting tidbits. For instance, the story takes place 20 years after the first game and it’s not necessary to play Dying Light 1 to enjoy it. In short, the virus had overtaken the world and 98 percent of the world’s population is dead.
Video GamesGamespot

Dying Light 2 Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Collector's Edition, Bonuses, And More

After going dark for roughly two years, Techland revealed , including a release date. Dying Light 2: Stay Human releases on December 7 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It's been a long wait for fans of the original game. Dying Light 2 was initially revealed at E3 2018 but has suffered numerous setbacks since. If you're looking forward to Dying Light 2, you can preorder it now at all major retailers. Those who order early will get in-game bonuses, and there are multiple different editions to choose from.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Release Date and Editions Announced

Techland has announced the official release date and multiple editions for Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The release date was previously leaked, but today’s stream has confirmed a holiday release. In addition to the release date news, Techland has announced multiple editions of the game now available for pre-order. Today’s...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Here's A Closer Look At The Dying Light 2 Collector's Edition

Techland has officially announced that Dying Light 2 will be releasing later this year on December 7, and pre-orders are going live today, with a special Collector's Edition available in limited numbers via the Dying Light website. So, what do you get? For a reported price of $259.99 (thanks Game...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

What’s in Dying Light Platinum Edition and how to upgrade

With hype for Dying Light 2 building, many players are looking back toward the series’ initial outing. As luck would have it, developer Techland has just released Dying Light Platinum Edition, the ultimate version of the original game. Like with most modern-era bundles, this new release includes a host of DLC, skins, and other bonus content. Here’s a look at everything included with Dying Light Platinum Edition and the upgrade options available to those on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Dying Light: Platinum Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Rove an infected world where only the strongest will make it. Master your combat skills to fight monsters of all kinds, both human and the undead. Parkour through the roofs, craft weapons, and help other survivors while you’re confronting your own nightmares. Now you can enjoy Dying Light to the fullest with the richest version of the acclaimed open world zombie survival game. Containing four DLCs and seventeen skin bundles, Dying Light: Platinum Edition brings together everything you need to explore all the post-apocalyptic world has to offer. Drive across Harran, as you spread carnage in your buggy, face and survive Bozak’s trials, explore new quarantine zones, and enjoy plenty of new skins and weapons! Features: - Dying Light – the full award-winning game. - Dying Light: The Following – a huge expansion complete with a new story, vast original map, and a customizable buggy to drive. - Dying Light: Bozak Horde – a challenging game mode with its own side story. - Cuisine & Cargo – two additional quarantine zones. - Ultimate Survivor Bundle – exclusive weapons and outfits. - Crash Test Skin Pack – a madcap cosmetic pack. - Hellraid – a new game mode in a dark-fantasy setting. - A large collection of skins and weapons that will make slaughtering zombies even more fun: 5th Anniversary Bundle Harran Ranger Bundle Gun Psycho Bundle Volatile Hunter Bundle White Death Bundle Vintage Gunslinger Bundle Rais Elite Bundle Godfather Bundle Harran Inmate Bundle Retrowave Bundle SHU Warrior Bundle Volkan Combat Armor Bundle Classified Operation Bundle Viking: Raiders of Harran Bundle Harran Tactical Unit Bundle.
Video Gamesgamerpress.net

Dying Light 2: Free Next-Gen Upgrade Confirmed

After the makers of the upcoming horror game Dying Light 2 Stay Human recently revealed the release date of the title, a free next-gen upgrade has now been confirmed for the game. Two days ago the people in charge at Techland dropped the bomb and presented not only 8 minutes...
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Dying Light 2 : Full Live Stream Recap and Details

Dying Light 2 is real, and it looks fantastic. After what seems like an extremely long wait compounded by the pandemic, Dying Light 2 will officially release on December 7th worldwide. Here are the core details to be aware of:. The sequel takes place 20 years after the first game.
Video GamesGamespot

Dying Light: Platinum Edition On Sale Now, Includes All DLC

Ahead of its Dying Light 2 stream later today, developer Techland has announced a new version of Dying Light that comes bundled with all of its DLC. Titled Dying Light: Platinum Edition, customers can pick up the game across all platforms starting today. The bundle's list price is $100, but...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Welcome to Harran with the Dying Light: Platinum Edition

We know Dying Light has been around for many a year, but there is still no debate that it is one of the greatest zombie games of all-time. On the eve of new announcements concerning the sequel, once again players get the opportunity to head to Harran as the Dying Light: Platinum Edition delivers the richest Dying Light experience yet.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Knockout City Deluxe Edition Items: Full List of Bonuses

Electronic Arts offers a Knockout City Deluxe Edition that comes with more cosmetics for characters in game. Character customization is an important factor in game nowadays, especially for an online multiplayer game such as Knockout City. Knockout City offers character customization where the clothing, team logo, and even the voice of the character can be selected.
RetailGame Informer Online

Dying Light 2 Collector's Edition Revealed With Three Additional Digital Options

Techland gave fans what they've been wanting: a detailed new look at what Dying Light 2 will have to offer. With its release date set in stone and more about the backstory and how consequences can be gut-wrenching, the studio also revealed a few different editions that players can buy. And yes, there is also a Dying Light 2 Collector's Edition.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dying Light 2: Release Date, Editions and 8 Minutes of Gameplay

A few minutes ago there was a 30 minute livestream for Dying light 2. There the developers have provided detailed information about the action-heavy survival title, which we have clearly prepared for you in this article. In today’s livestream for the “Extinguishing lightSuccessor, the developers not only announced the release...