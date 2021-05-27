Community rallies behind Hickory math teacher with COVID-19

HICKORY, N.C. — Kevin Watts has taught at Mountain View Elementary for 20 years, but the Hickory math teacher has been in the hospital with COVID-19 for the past month.

His students haven’t forgotten about him though.

“He goes one-on-one with all of his students and he’s a really good teacher,” student Taytum Robbins said. “I love him very much and it’s sad he’s not here with us right now.”

WSOC reporter Dave Faherty spoke with other people who had praise for Watts.

“He finds the good in every kid,” principal Heather Houser said. “If a kid is having trouble in a lower grade he says, ‘Ms. Houser, I want them next year. I want them in my class.’”

“He’s really funny and he made math fun. If you ever had any questions, he would always help,” student Emma Hartoe said.

Watts’ students and co-workers are rallying behind him by organizing fundraisers and holding prayer vigils.

“The community has just given us so much support. Getting the fundraiser together, helping with the fundraiser for our yard sale,” sister-in-law Marie Sipe said. “It’s incredible to see the love.”

This weekend, family and friends are getting ready for a yard sale and raffle to be held at the Ace Hardware at 3347 Highway 127 in Hickory.

Local furniture companies like Vanguard and Century furniture are donating some items to help the beloved teacher. The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Watts and his family to help with medical bills.

Part of the raffle includes two tickets to the Sept. 25 Garth Brooks concert at Bank of America stadium.

