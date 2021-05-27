Flood Advisory issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Barry The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Barry County in southwestern Missouri McDonald County in southwestern Missouri * Until 945 PM CDT Thursday. * At 342 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cassville, Pineville, Anderson, Noel, Goodman, South West City, Seligman and Exeter. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 43 at Buffalo Creek west of Anderson, Route DD at The Elk River just north of Noel, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins and Route Y at Flat Creek just northeast of Cassville.