Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: McIntosh; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MCINTOSH...PITTSBURG SOUTH CENTRAL OKMULGEE AND SOUTHEASTERN OKFUSKEE COUNTIES UNTIL NOON CDT At 1135 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Wetumka to near Calvin to 8 miles southwest of Ashland. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations in or near the path include Mcalester... Henryetta Krebs... Weleetka Dewar... Kiowa Savanna... Crowder Alderson... Canadian Indianola... Grayson Hanna... Hoffman Ashland... Raiford Haywood... Vivian Mcalester Regional Airport... Scipio This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 233 and 251. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.