Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, Okfuskee by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 342 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Avery to 2 miles north of Stroud to 2 miles southeast of Davenport, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Okfuskee Boley... Depew Slick... Castle Shamrock... Welty Milfay... Mason This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 198. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov