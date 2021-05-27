Create Wondrous Items And Doohickeys In Neverwinter’s Latest Event

Players Everywhere Will Know the Fear of the Odious Court. Neverwinter’s return to Sharandar module is finally coming to a close–at least, on PC–with Episode 3: The Odious Court launching today. This final episode concludes the revamp of the mystical land of Sharandar, which was also the site of the game’s very first module, Fury of the Feywild. Needless to say, it was overdue for an update. Hopefully, the new Sharandar is worth the wait. The revamped Feywild brings with it a re-imagined adventure zone, an epic battle against three menacing hags dwelling in a rotting swamp, new bounties, new heroic encounters, new rewards, and so much more. Plus, it comes with a teaser trailer that does an excellent job of setting the stage for a final confrontation. The Odious Court awaits.