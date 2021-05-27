Cancel
Video Games

Create Wondrous Items And Doohickeys In Neverwinter’s Latest Event

By QuintLyn
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBust out those engineering skills! It’s time for the Wonders of Gond event in Neverwinter. If you haven’t participated in this particular event before, the idea is fairly simple. Players collect “Wondrous Grommets” when killing enemies. These grommets are then used to create higher tiered items via a system similar to that of the game’s refinement system. As players progress, they’ll need to use use a variety of “Wondrous” items — also obtained by killing creatures — to increase their refinement points. These are needed to create even higher level items.

