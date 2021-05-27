Cancel
New documentary about the Metropolitan Museum of Art asks good questions, but not enough tough ones

By Philip Kennicott
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year marked 150 years since the founding of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the New York cultural behemoth planned an elaborate season of celebrations and exhibitions to mark the anniversary. Then came covid, which shut down New York, and the Met with it, and the giant art museum sat empty for months while a virus claimed tens of thousands of lives in the city and surrounding counties.

MuseumsWNET New York

Series Captures The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Flux

The three-part Inside The Met TV series explores the legacy and future of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Go behind the scenes as the largest art museum in the Americas plans its 150th anniversary and responds to the coronavirus pandemic and calls for social justice. Five floors high and four...
MuseumsMetropolis Magazine

New York’s Museum of Arts and Design Puts Craft Front and Center

Featured in a slew of recent gallery and museum exhibitions, not to mention a crop of newly dedicated fairs and festivals, craft is having a moment. Beyond the feeble marketing campaigns of lifestyle brands that have co-opted the term, this pre- and post-industrial approach to production has reemerged on every level of the art and design world.
Museumsmybighornbasin.com

Museum’s New Director Talks About Goals

Rebecca West discussed her new role as executive director and CEO of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West during KODI’s “Speak Your Piece with Darian Dudrick” Tuesday morning. West, who was named to her new position last month, started at the BBCW as an intern in 1994. Most recently,...
MuseumsHyperallergic

Week in Review: Whitney Museum Workers Unionize; Leon Black Accused of Abuse

Week in Review is a weekly collection of news, developments, and stirrings in the art world. Subscribe to receive these posts as a weekly newsletter. At last week’s “Strike MoMA” protest, demonstrators convened to denounce police violence in Colombia. MoMA trustee Paula Crown’s husband James Crown, a speaker said, is a director at a weapons conglomerate with ties to violence in Israel, Colombia, and elsewhere.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces ‘Yannick: An Artist’s Journey’ Documentary

(Credit: Marty Sohl / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera has announced the premiere of “Yannick: An Artist’s Journey.”. The new documentary by Oscar nominated filmmaker Susan Froemke tells the story of Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s path to becoming the Met’s Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director. The film follows Nézet-Séguin on his journey from...
New York City, NYchelseanewsny.com

Outstanding Outdoor Art

When Black Lives Matter protests led individuals as well as institutions to reassess, reconsider and redress racial injustices it was a starting point. This summer presentations by prominent Black artists are on view in parks, public spaces and plazas throughout New York, carrying dialogues forward. Outstanding exhibitions bring spectacular art from lower Manhattan to Rockefeller Center and beyond. Some are temporary, others will be here permanently, but all are worth a trip to see.
MuseumsSmithsonian

Sascha Scott Receives the 17th Annual Frost Essay Award for Her Article About Decolonizing the Field of American Art

Sascha Scott is the recipient of the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Patricia and Phillip Frost Essay Award for her article “Georgia O’Keeffe’s Hawai'i? Decolonizing the History of American Modernism,” which appeared in the summer 2020 issue (vol. 34, no. 2) of American Art. In her essay, Scott calls for art historians to decolonize the field of American art by fully contextualizing artwork related to oppressed peoples and cultures.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Two art legends meet at Museum of Wildlife Art

Even someone who is not in tune with the art world would probably recognize the names Andy Warhol and Ai Weiwei. Warhol is best known for his colorful commentary on American consumerism and is widely regarded as the Father of Pop Art. Weiwei has a diverse portfolio of contemporary work, ranging from architecture and sculptural installations to photography, that has provoked the government of his native China and delighted viewers throughout the world.
MinoritiesPosted by
WJCT News

Taking on Skin Color, Art and Politics in 'White'

It's omnipresent, but largely unexamined from a racial perspective — most people who identify themselves as white assume the psychological and sociopolitical weight of their own color isn't a real issue, and don't think skin color equals entitlement and privilege. Now the concept of "whiteness" is the subject of an...
Sarasota, FLPosted by
10 Tampa Bay

New Sarasota Art Museum exhibit invites discussion about race

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Art Museum is bringing conversations about race to the forefront with a new exhibit opening on May 29. "Art and Race Matters: The Career of Robert Colescott" will showcase 50 total works from Robert Colescott's 53-year career. The museum says the artwork created by "one of America's most compelling and controversial artists" will bring both diversity and racial stereotypes to the surface, while also challenging them.
New York City, NYcreativeboom.com

A new book on Barbara Kruger celebrates five decades of her iconic, incisive work

Considered one of the most incisive and courageous artists working today, Kruger's art is rooted in graphic design and publishing. In 1965, she attended the Parsons School of Design in New York and then spent ten years in graphic design for magazines and freelance picture editing as well as designing book covers for various writers and publishing houses. She also wrote columns on film, music and television for magazines such as Artforum.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Soutine/de Kooning: Conversations in Paint

Great applause is to be conferred upon any museum that has accomplished the installation of a beautiful exhibition, with a serious catalog during this past year in which the COVID-19 pandemic stymied cultural activities globally. Soutine de Kooning: Conversations in Paint is one such accomplishment, organized by Simonetta Fraquelli and Claire Bernardi, who also edited by publication. The show is comprised of approximately 50 energetic and ravishing paintings, each of them a special treat to encounter, all the more so at this time in which visits to museums have been radically curtailed. The paintings were on loan from major museums in the United States and France, plus many private collections—the latter providing the sole possibility for most art-lovers to see such works (museum professionals being otherwise privileged). No paintings by de Kooning are owned by the Barnes Foundation; those they currently own by Soutine are not included in this exhibition, although a checklist of them and their gallery locations in the collection is a useful inclusion in the catalog.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Street Artist Sues NYPD for Covering Mural, Kafka Drawings Go Online, and More: Morning Links from June 2, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. AS MUSEUMS REOPEN IN THE UNITED STATES, their directors are feeling a bit more optimistic about the future, according to a new American Alliance of Museums study picked up by the Art Newspaper. In an April survey of about 1,000 organizations, 15 percent of respondents said that there was a “significant risk” of closing permanently in the next six months or that they did not know if they would make it. That is not a comforting number, but it was an improvement over the 29 percent that gave those answers in an October poll asking about this coming fall. In all, 46 percent of museums said they had cut staff during the pandemic, by an average of 29 percent. “The museum field will take years to recover to pre-pandemic levels of staffing, revenue, and community engagement,” the AAM’s president and CEO, Laura Lott, said in a statement.
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

The Best Art Museums In New York City

New York City is just full of incredible museums. I know I for one, love going to art museums, and if you do too - then this article is just for you! I wanted to share some of my favorite art museums in the city that you should definitely be visiting this summer!
MuseumsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Weiwei, Warhol show opens at NMWA

Even someone who is not in tune with the art world probably recognizes the names Andy Warhol and Ai Weiwei. Warhol is best known for his colorful commentary on American consumerism and is widely regarded as the Father of Pop Art. Weiwei has a diverse portfolio of contemporary work, ranging from architecture and sculptural installations to photography, that has provoked the government of his native China and delighted viewers worldwide.
Philadelphia, PAInterior Design

Philadelphia Museum of Art Recommits to its Hometown With New Exhibition

Emerging from a major, Frank Gehry–led renovation, the Philadelphia Museum of Art recommits in a big way to the artists and culture of its hometown with “New Grit: Art & Philly Now,” an exhibition featuring 25 of the city’s key creators in all media, from painting, sculpture, and photography to ceramics, fiber, and video. The spring/summer show inaugurates a new set of galleries for modern and contemporary works, none more up-to-the-minute than the pieces in “New Grit,” some of which were produced during the pandemic. Among them are five commissioned works, including Walls of Change, a mural by Nigeria-born Odili Donald Odita. Currently a professor of painting at the Tyler School of Art and Architecture, Odita is a subtle colorist who explores how palette can impart meaning and induce powerful social and political associations. Flanking an airy, light-filled hallway, the vivid geometric composition is a response to seeing the museum’s famous steps become a site for Black Lives Matter protests last summer, when the demonstrators, as Odita puts it, “activated their ideas with the building, using it as a backdrop to speak to the world.”
Visual ArtPosted by
PWLiving

New Art Exhibit: The Marvelous Mundane, Max-Karl and Ellen Verdon Winkler

The Marvelous Mundane features DC-area artist couple Max-Karl and Ellen Verdon Winkler in their first joint exhibition. The exhibition contains prints, drawings, and paintings created by Max and Ellen over the last few years. Although the two artists have their own distinct styles, they both have a common fascination with the everyday sights of the world, and capturing the beauty that can be found even in decay and disorder. Ellen works in a painterly style, often emphasizing the shadows and tones of her subject matter. Max’s works are more linear as he tends to focus on lines and shapes, luring the viewer in for the details.