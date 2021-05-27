Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally' Review: Thin, Costumey Account of a Wartime Collaborator's Postwar Fate

By Jessica Kiang
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1981’s “Lili Marleen,” directed by German provocateur R.W. Fassbinder, the titular song is repeatedly played to an imprisoned man in an effort to break his spirit. In “American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally,” it takes only one rendition to have much the same effect on the viewer, though that may be because by the time Mildred Gillars (Meadow Williams) performs it at some Nazi Party party, we’ve already had an hour of this utterly absurd movie, and are ready to crack.

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Thomas Kretschmann
Person
Meadow Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collaborator#Antisemitism#True Story#Long Story#Propaganda#German#Nazi Party#Variety Diane Keaton#River Bay Films#Mpaa#Oasis Films#Pimienta Film Co#Twitter#Sss Entertainment#Facebook#American Traitor#Aka Axis Sally#Axis Sally Confidential#Conflicted Heroine#Godfather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesBoston Herald

‘American Traitor’ sabotages effort at effective war drama

Grade: C- Al Pacino is back in the courtroom in “American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally,” a real-life drama distinctly lacking in the real life department or in almost any other department for that matter. Not even Pacino could do much to salvage this effort. The film tells the fictionalized story of Mildred Gillars aka Axis Sally, the real-life person recruited by Nazi Germany to promote Nazi propaganda on the radio and make broadcasts to American soldiers and listeners, asking them why they want to fight and die against their German brothers and assuring them all of their defeat. She also engaged in anti-Semitic rhetoric and attacks on President Franklin D. Roosevelt. In the film, Mildred is played by Meadow Williams, whose previous experience does not suggest that she might excel in this sort of dramatic lightning-rod role, and unfortunately she does not.
WorldThe Guardian

Hello, It’s Me! review – mysteries of love and science in wartime Armenia

This intriguing and mysterious romantic drama from 1966 is directed by Armenian film-maker Frunze Dovlatyan; it was entered into competition at Cannes that year and is now rereleased. Hello, It’s Me! often has that kind of freewheeling breeziness that you might associate with the 60s; at other times, I found myself thinking of Max Ophüls’s Letter from an Unknown Woman.
Moviesintpolicydigest.org

‘Final Account’ Review

Relatively late in life, director Luke Holland discovered his Jewish roots and the history of his grandparents being murdered in concentration camps during the Holocaust. Mr. Holland passed away in 2020, but not before he finished the documentary Final Account, which he started in 2008: interviewing surviving Germans from Hitler’s Third Reich era. This seems like a miserable project to undertake, and an uncomfortable film to watch, but what we see on screen is a case study in human psychology and insight into how these folks live with their memories and past actions.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

All American - Fight the Power - Review

First of all I want to apologize for falling behind on my All American reviews. Real life got in the way. So before I start reviewing "Fight the Power", let's quickly recap what's happened in the last few weeks. Jordan was seriously hurt after getting hit again after cheating concussion protocol. He learns that he's done playing football for the year which means he might not play in college, either. The secret of Simone and Jordan's marriage is out, and Olivia is in recovery again and Nurse Joy (who I love) is her new sponsor. Oh, and Billy worries about memory loss? Did I miss anything?
New York City, NYharlequinjunkie.com

REVIEW: A Fate of Wrath & Flame by K.A. Tucker

In A Fate of Wrath & Flame (Fate & Flame #1) by K.A. Tucker (5/25), Romeria “Romy” Watts has seen a lot of. weird things in her childhood days living on the streets in New York City. Some of the strange stuff she’s heard has actually been spewed out of the mouths of her parents. Now as a successful jewelry thief who finds herself working for a nasty crime boss, Romy spends her time among the wealthy and elite, casing her next heist. Then a beautiful stranger tracks her down. A woman named Sofie who has details about Romy that no one else should know. When Sofie proves her strength against evil and asks for help in saving her husband Elijah, Romy has nothing else to lose so she agrees. She just didn’t realize what exactly it was she would be tasked to do.
MoviesComing Soon!

Exclusive: WWII Drama American Traitor Clip Stars Al Pacino as a Lawyer

Legendary actor Al Pacino stars in American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally alongside Meadow Williams. The drama releases May 28 in theaters and digitally on demand. Based on a true story, Pacino plays a lawyer, James Laughlin, that attempts to help Mildred Gillars after she is arrested for treason for broadcasting Nazi propaganda to American troops.
MoviesJournal & Topics

Pacino Stands Out In ‘Traitor’

“American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally” (107 min., Rated PG-13 for some strong thematic material, sexual references, and language). 8 out of 10. I daresay many people know who Mildred Gillars was and the role she played during WWII as the radio voice for Nazi Germany. Like Tokyo Rose in the Pacific Theater at that time, spouting off anti-American propaganda over the radio waves for the Japanese, so did Mildred Gillars for the Nazis who came to be known as Axis Sally. Like the recently released “A Call to Spy” about women being recruited by the Brits to spy on the Germans during WWII (a great movie!), little if anything was ever said about it — and like “American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally,” we finally have a treatment about this fascinating person. It was just released on May 28.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Tom Hanks Comic Book Movie Just Hit Netflix

Tom Hanks has never shown any interest in lending his talents to effects-driven blockbusters or broad superhero stories, so it wasn’t a shock that when the actor agreed to star in a comic book adaptation, it was about as far away from the standard spandex and saving the world shenanigans as you could imagine.
MoviesMiami Herald

Review: Scares thin out in ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’

An exorcism gone askew, creepy figures lingering in the corners of dark rooms, the frantic shouting of the Lord's Prayer in the middle of a rain and windstorm: it must be time for another "Conjuring" movie. By now we know the rhythms of this dependably bland horror franchise, yet "The...
MoviesDeadline

Al Pacino Presents His Case In ‘American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally’; Lionsgate’s ‘Endangered Species’, ‘Moby Doc’ On Theater Slate For Memorial Day Weekend’ – Specialty Preview

Oscar-winner Al Pacino and Meadow Williams star in American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally, the historical drama hitting select theaters this Memorial Day weekend via Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment. Michael Polish directed the film, which is based on a true story and follows the life of American woman Mildred Gillars (Williams) and her lawyer (Pacino), who struggle to redeem her reputation.
MoviesPosted by
97 Rock

Flea Cast in Brad Pitt-Starring 1920s Hollywood-Set Film ‘Babylon’

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is adding to his acting resume, snagging a role alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in director Damien Chazelle's 1920s Hollywood-set film Babylon. Flea's casting was among several announced for the high-profile film that's set to arrive in theaters on Christmas Day 2022, right...
MoviesVulture

Damien Chazelle’s Babylon Adds Max Minghella, Flea and Samara Weaving to Cast

By the end of this year, every actor in Hollywood will either be in Knives Out 2 or Babylon, Damien Chazelle’s ode to Hollywood. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Max Minghella and Samara Wiley, have all joined the project that already includes Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne and Damon Gupton. And before this casting blast, the cast also included Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Katherine Waterston. Oh, and Flea, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Back to the Future Part II fame, is getting involved, too. None of the roles for the cast of thousands has been officially announced, but per THR “it is believed that Minghella is playing Irving Thalberg.” Thalberg was the boy wonder producer at MGM until his untimely death, and was recently played by Ferdinand Kingsley in Mank.
Babylon, NYfilm-book.com

BABYLON (2022): Director Damien Chazelle’s Upcoming Film Adds Cast Members

Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle’s upcoming new film Babylon (2022) has added some exciting cast members. Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie were terrific together in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and in Chazelle’s upcoming new picture from Paramount, Babylon, they’re cast in the same movie yet again. Both films pay homage to an old Hollywood but Chazelle’s picture goes back a little further in time to the 1920’s when talkies started replacing silent films. Some new cast members of the upcoming film were recently announced: Max Minghella, Samara Weaving and Flea.
MoviesPosted by
TBR News Media

Movie Review: Citizens of Hitler’s Germany give their ‘Final Account’ in new documentary

Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal spoke of the biological solution whereby victims and perpetrators have died, and there are no longer firsthand witnesses. Director-producer Luke Holland’s Final Account is an extraordinary documentary that adds an important addition to the history of the Shoah. Holland, who died shortly after post-production, conducted over three hundred interviews. He created a simple but riveting ninety minutes encompassing the stories of guards, soldiers, and citizens of Hitler’s Germany.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Thriller Is Blowing Up On Netflix

At some point in their careers, you can guarantee that almost any actor who either resides on the Hollywood A-list or has designs on getting there will star in a courtroom drama or legal thriller, in what has apparently become something of a rite of passage. Denzel Washington and Julia...
TV & Videospostperspective.com

The Handmaid’s Tale Director Elisabeth Moss on Love of Post and VFX

Elisabeth Moss, who stars as June Osborne in the multi-Emmy Award-winning Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale, has made her her directing debut on the show’s fourth season. With its dark themes of civil war, disease and pollution, economic chaos and power-crazed leaders, the show seems tailor-made for the COVID-19 era.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Katherine Waterston Joins Damien Chazelle’s 1920 Hollywood Film ‘Babylon’

Katherine Waterston is set to join Damien Chazelle’s upcoming Paramount film about 1920s Hollywood, Babylon, as confirmed by Deadline. Waterston’s role in the film and the plotline are both currently being kept under wraps, but what is known is that it’s an R-rated drama that is set in the historic moment in Hollywood when the industry turned from silent film to talkies.
ShoppingPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Avengers Epic Collection: A Traitor Stalks Among Us’ review

Even in this increasingly digital age, Marvel continues to reprint some of the unkept corners of superhero lore and chronology. As a comic reader with many decades under my belt, I am thankful there continues to be an editorial drive to collect and curate some of these lesser-known runs from their various lines of iconic books. The Avengers, a quintessential book in Marvel’s pantheon of superheroes, has innumerable issues that hardly generate a murmur in the current corners of comic fandom. This new Epic Collection provides a fine sample of issues from 1972-73 that may act as nostalgia fuel for older readers, and a case study in an era of Marvel Comics for less devoted fans.