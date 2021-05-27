Midday Newswrap: WBAL Reporter Jayne Miller On Politics, Policy, And Her Own Encounter With COVID-19

Tom's guest for today's edition of the Midday Newswrap is veteran Baltimore journalist Jayne Miller. She has been reporting for WBAL Television for more than three decades, and is now the chief investigative reporter with WBAL's "11 Investigates" I-Team. For the past 14 months, Miller has been reporting on the state’s response to the COVID 19 pandemic, and last February, she herself became part of the story, when she tested positive for the virus.