'Pig,' 'Bittu' Nab Grand Prize at Indian Film Festival Los Angeles

“To me, the film is a coming-of-age story about what represents a generation. It’s about a bunch of regular teenage kids who live their lives against the backdrop of this horrendous national issue of gun violence,” says Kim A. Snyder, director of Us Kids, which opens today for streaming with Rivertown Film Society on their website. “The film begins with this tragedy, and we follow what happens to Samantha Fuentes in her school, in her town, and the group of kids who set out to do something about it. For these kids, whose friends and classmates died, the tragedy was a catalyst. The story is born out of trauma and rage, which simmers throughout, and it serves as a window into this generation and movement that is so different than—yet also has so much in common with, the Vietnam era and the Civil Rights movement. These kids have to grow up so quickly and their willingness to give up everything to fight for those who were lost makes them able to build a remarkable and unprecedented movement that I believe is real and lasting.”