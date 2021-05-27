Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

'Pig,' 'Bittu' Nab Grand Prize at Indian Film Festival Los Angeles

By Shalini Dore
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2019 Indian Film Festival Los Angeles concluded on May 27 with the grand prize going to Thamizh’s directorial debut “Seththumaan” (Pig) and Karishma Dev Dube’s short “Bittu.”. “It’s a phenomenal first feature, gentle and impactful, done with heart and guts, that is at the same time very candid and...

