Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE COUNTY At 342 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bartlesville to near Avant to 5 miles north of Walnut Creek State Park, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. 60 mph wind gusts were reported 10 miles east of Hominy at 340 pm. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Skiatook... Hominy Barnsdall... Wynona Avant... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Osage Hills State Park... Okesa Tallant... Pershing Nelagoney... Wolco A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov