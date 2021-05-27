Artificial neurons recognize biosignals in real time

Previous deep learning-based line segment detection (LSD) suffer from the immense model size and high computational cost for line prediction. This constrains them from real-time inference on computationally restricted environments. In this paper, we propose a real-time and light-weight line segment detector for resource-constrained environments named Mobile LSD (M-LSD). We design an extremely efficient LSD architecture by minimizing the backbone network and removing the typical multi-module process for line prediction in previous methods. To maintain competitive performance with such a light-weight network, we present novel training schemes: Segments of Line segment (SoL) augmentation and geometric learning scheme. SoL augmentation splits a line segment into multiple subparts, which are used to provide auxiliary line data during the training process. Moreover, the geometric learning scheme allows a model to capture additional geometry cues from matching loss, junction and line segmentation, length and degree regression. Compared with TP-LSD-Lite, previously the best real-time LSD method, our model (M-LSD-tiny) achieves competitive performance with 2.5% of model size and an increase of 130.5% in inference speed on GPU when evaluated with Wireframe and YorkUrban datasets. Furthermore, our model runs at 56.8 FPS and 48.6 FPS on Android and iPhone mobile devices, respectively. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first real-time deep LSD method available on mobile devices.