Geneva Beulah Taylor ‘Bloss’ Morrow
Geneva Beulah Taylor "Bloss" Morrow, 83, of Cleveland, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in a Chattanooga health care facility. Bloss, as she was affectionately called, was born in Cleveland. She was the daughter of the late Emma Dill Taylor and Raught Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Morrow; her daughters: Sandra Kay Morrow and Deborah Ann Morrow; her stepdaughter, Vivian Morrow; her sister, Nell Taylor Stevison; and her brothers: Otis Taylor and Robert Taylor.clevelandbanner.com