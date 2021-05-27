newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, TN

Geneva Beulah Taylor ‘Bloss’ Morrow

Cleveland Daily Banner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneva Beulah Taylor "Bloss" Morrow, 83, of Cleveland, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in a Chattanooga health care facility. Bloss, as she was affectionately called, was born in Cleveland. She was the daughter of the late Emma Dill Taylor and Raught Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Morrow; her daughters: Sandra Kay Morrow and Deborah Ann Morrow; her stepdaughter, Vivian Morrow; her sister, Nell Taylor Stevison; and her brothers: Otis Taylor and Robert Taylor.

clevelandbanner.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Cleveland, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Cleveland, TN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Hill Cemetery#Cremation#The Victory Faith Church#Wildwood Chapel#Husband#Daughter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Cleveland, TNmix104.info

Local News for Monday, May 17th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. State Rep. Mike Carter, who represented the Ooltewah and eastern parts of Hamilton County (District 29) has died after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67. Carter, who was also an...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee StateRocky Top Talk

Tennessee adds commitment from 2022 tackle Brian Grant

On Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers added their fifth commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle. Brian Grant, an offensive tackle prospect out of Florida, gave the Volunteers their first offensive line commit of the class. Grant made the announcement with the following tweet. The 6-8, 270 pound prospect is currently...
Tennessee Statefox17.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Visual Freedom

Best 2021 Experiences in Chattanooga

Chattanooga, Tennessee's fourth-largest city, is an exciting weekend destination in 2021, with beautiful parks, historic attractions, excellent museums, resorts, and day trips. I was there myself about four years ago with my best friend and we enjoyed many of those things listed in this article.
Tennessee Statewmot.org

Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — A Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives has died of pancreatic cancer at age 67. Representatives of Mike Carter’s family announced his death Sunday on his Twitter account. Carter announced his cancer diagnosis in November. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and...
Cleveland, TNCleveland Daily Banner

Mary E. Sellers

Mary E. Sellers, 93, of Cleveland, died on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at her home. Companion Funeral Home has charge of these arrangements.
Tennessee Statewivk.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
East Ridge, TNeastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests for May 10-16

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from May 10-16. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cleveland, TNCleveland Daily Banner

Jimmy Ray Swafford

Jimmy Ray Swafford, 72, of Cleveland died on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in a local health care facility. Survivors and funeral arrangements will be announced by Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services, Wildwood Avenue Chapel.