WWE: Current Plans for Eva Marie on WWE Raw Roster

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEva Marie made her surprise return to WWE television back at the start of May, revealing she would be returning to the Monday Night Raw roster in the near future. Since then she's only been featured in promo packages, though her appearances have already generated a lot of vitriol on social media. Fightful Select dropped a new report about WWE's plans for Marie on Thursday, and they're somewhat of a curveball compared to what WWE fans were expecting. Sean Ross Sapp wrote that instead of having Marie be a wrestler, she'll be a manager for a yet-to-be-determined member of the women's roster in the hopes of getting them over.

comicbook.com
