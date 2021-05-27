WWE: Current Plans for Eva Marie on WWE Raw Roster

During Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE star Mickie James talked about Eva Marie being brought back to the company:. “I think it’s incredible that she’s been able to step away and still remain relevant and rebrand herself and almost excel outside (of WWE). Not everyone does that. I don’t think her wrestling ability was ever her strength. I know she’s been down in NXT working and stuff. I don’t think wrestling was ever her thing. I still believe there’s a role for everybody and not everybody has to be a five-star wrestler and have dream matches. If their character is strong and they can sell tickets and ratings, then it works. Fans are like, ‘You just had these budget cuts and let all these people go and then you debut someone else?’ They always debut new talent after WrestleMania, so it falls in line. She’s beautiful and stunning and I do have mad respect in the sense that she has a million followers and has been able to rebrand herself and has been able to do a whole other thing outside of wrestling once she left. I respect that side of her and if she can capitalize on this heat and go, ‘Yeah, so?’ That’s where everyone will hate her and it’ll be great for her.”