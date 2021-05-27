Salon customer finds dead body in tanning bed: report

Shai Amiel (@shaiamiel) owes a lot to his assistant years. In 1994 at famed Allen Edwards Salon in Studio City, California, he discovered a love of curly hair while drying spirals—an experience that would plant a seed for his future. Two years later, Shai relocated to Capella Salon (@capellasalon), also in Studio City, where he sought to complete his education as an assistant, and promptly met (and assisted!) his future wife, Nicole. Like all green stylists, he was hungry for more, working his way up to manager at Capella as he earned the trust of the team and owner. “As a young stylist I remember sitting, waiting for business and watching the more experienced and busy hairdressers run around the salon. I dreamt of having a full book one day,” he admits.