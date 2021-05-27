Cancel
Salon customer finds dead body in tanning bed: report

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA salon customer found a dead woman on a tanning bed who had visited the parlor for a two-hour session. The client made the morbid discovery in one of the tanning cubicles at the salon in Deutsch Kaltenbrunn, Austria, on Sunday. A 50-year-old woman went in for a session at...

nypost.com
