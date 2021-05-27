Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garfield; Noble SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR east central Garfield and northwestern Noble Counties Until 415 PM CDT AT 339 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Garber, moving east at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPHalerts.weather.gov