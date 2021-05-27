Ex-TCW manager and NYC mayoral hopeful sees her sex harass case revived
Sara Tirschwell, who was running on the GOP ticket for NYC mayor, claims her former boss asked for sex in exchange for support of her distressed debt fund. A New York state appeals court on Thursday restored most of a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by Sara Tirschwell — a former TCW Group fund manager and NYC mayoral candidate — against her former employer, considered Wall Street’s first major case of the #MeToo era.nypost.com