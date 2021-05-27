Cancel
Mcdonald County, MO

Flood Advisory issued for McDonald by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 17:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: McDonald The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Barry County in southwestern Missouri McDonald County in southwestern Missouri * Until 945 PM CDT Thursday. * At 342 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cassville, Pineville, Anderson, Noel, Goodman, South West City, Seligman and Exeter. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 43 at Buffalo Creek west of Anderson, Route DD at The Elk River just north of Noel, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins and Route Y at Flat Creek just northeast of Cassville.

alerts.weather.gov
Mcdonald County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: McDonald The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern McDonald County in southwestern Missouri * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 222 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Noel, or 7 miles southwest of Pineville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Noel... Pineville Powell This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 3. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mcdonald County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: McDonald A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCDONALD COUNTY At 233 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bella Vista, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pineville... Powell This includes Interstate 49 near mile marker 2. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barry; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN NEWTON...NORTHEASTERN MCDONALD...NORTHERN BARRY AND SOUTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 AM CDT At 247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Neosho, moving east at 45 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Neosho... Big Sugar Creek State Park Monett... Aurora Mount Vernon... Marionville Granby... Pierce City Purdy... Diamond Wheaton... Verona Butterfield... Fairview Newtonia... Pioneer Freistatt... Stella Wentworth... Stark City This includes the following highways Interstate 44 between mile markers 37 and 50. Interstate 49 between mile markers 25 and 30.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.