Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

WeWork’s ousted CEO Adam Neumann gets sweetener in new exit package

By Will Feuer
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeWork’s ousted CEO Adam Neumann might finally find the door with a renegotiated exit package. WeWork’s ousted CEO Adam Neumann might finally find the door with a renegotiated exit package. Neumann received a juiced-up stock award worth $245 million, on top of $200 million in cash, as part of a...

nypost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Neumann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Ipo#Ceo#Massive Merger#Investor#Softbank Corp#Cash#Softbank#The Wall Street Journal#Spac#Bowx Acquisition Corp#Ipo#Japanese#Wework Stock#Company#February#Debt#Regulatory Filings#Staggering Losses#Favorable Terms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
WWD

WeWork’s Sandeep Mathrani Joins Tanger Board

Sandeep Mathrani, who has extensive retail real estate experience, has become a member of the board of directors of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Mathrani is currently the chief executive officer of WeWork Inc., where he has been orchestrating turnaround efforts. “Tanger Outlets has a long-standing reputation as a leader in...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

SoftBank Wants Back Into Flipkart; May Shell Out $700 Million

The wheel of fortune is spinning again for Walmart-controlled Flipkart. Last month, the word on the street was that India’s Flipkart was out to raise $1 billion or more before having an initial public offering (IPO) of stock in the U.S. The Economic Times of India reported on Friday (June...
Businesskitco.com

Hedge fund Elliott Management has big Dropbox stake - WSJ

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a sizable stake in file-sharing service provider Dropbox Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Elliott has told Dropbox it is the company's largest shareholder after Chief Executive Officer Drew Houston, the...
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

Sunday Summary: Hello, Neumann!

Just like Jerry Seinfeld, WeWork just can’t get rid of Neumann. The Wall Street Journal reported that the golden parachute of the coworking giant’s ousted CEO, Adam Neumann, was a little bit shinier than originally known. He was able to nab an enhanced stock award worth nearly $245 million in...
Businesstherealdeal.com

Adam Neumann’s WeWork golden parachute even bigger than previously reported

Adam Neumann’s golden parachute is the gift that keeps on giving. As part of his exit package from the flex-office company, Neumann received an approximately $245 million stock award in February, a benefit that other early shareholders didn’t receive, Wall Street Journal reported. That benefit was a part of a...
BusinessFinancial Times

SoftBank and WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann agree divorce deal

SoftBank has spelt out the full cost of its bitter divorce from WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, detailing a settlement worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Neumann has received cash, stock awards and fees worth close to $450m in a settlement which has been the subject of fraught negotiations since he was forced to step down from the co-working company as chief executive in 2019, after a failed attempt at an initial public offering.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Amazon's new CEO to take over for Bezos on July 5

Amazon's new CEO, Andy Jassy, will take over the company's top executive role on July 5 as Jeff Bezos transitions to an executive chairman role, Bezos said Wednesday. Bloomberg reported that Bezos made the announcement during a call with investors. The Hill has reached out to Amazon for comment. July...
Businessbusinessofhome.com

Google’s new retail space, WeWork’s losses pile up, and more

Many city dwellers fled to country estates and warmer locales during the pandemic—meanwhile, New York has recently acquired a retreat of its own—an urban island perched on the Hudson River. Stay in the know with our weekly roundup of headlines, launches and events, recommended reading, and more. Business News. WeWork...
Businesscommercialintegrator.com

WeWork CEO Says Remote Workers Are ‘Least Engaged’ Employees

It’s always dangerous to make generalizations about people—especially when there are live mics in your face and reporters in the room when you make them. WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani found out that lesson the hard way when he said remote workers are less engaged than those who work in the office.
Public Healthdomigood.com

WeWork lost $2.1 BILLION and 200,000 customers in the first quarter of 2021 thanks to COVID-19 and $500million settlement deal with ousted 'partyer-in- chief' Adam Neumann

WeWork lost more than $2 billion in the first quarter of 2021 thanks to COVID-19 closures and the effects of a settlement deal with ousted CEO Adam Neumann, according to a report Thursday. The office space-sharing venture had to weather the pandemic, which led to many office staffers working from...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Activist Hedge Fund Takes Huge Stake in Dropbox

Elliott Management has acquired a significant stake in Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), according to a report in The Wall Street Journal citing "people familiar with the matter." The activist hedge fund told Dropbox executives that it's the company's largest shareholder, excluding CEO Drew Houston. That suggests Elliott Management has acquired a position of more than 10% in the file-sharing service provider.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Bill Ackman's SPAC Pershing Square falls 7% premarket after Vivendi confirms talks to buy Universal Music stake

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. , the special purpose acquisition corporation, or SPAC, created by billionaire investor Bill Ackman, fell 7.4% in premarket trade Friday, after Vivendi SE confirmed it is in talks to sell Pershing a 10% stake in Universal Music Group. Vivendi said talks have given Universal Music an enterprise value of €35 billion ($42.4 billion). If the deal is approved, it would be the biggest SPAC deal on record, exceeding the $35 billion that Singaporean ride-hailing company Grab Holdings Inc. was valued at in a similar deal recently, according to Dealogic, the Wall Street Journal reported. Ackman created the SPAC last year in the midst of a craze for the vehicle, in which a company raises capital in an initial public offering and then has about two years to find a business or businesses to acquire. Ackman's SPAC raised more than $4 billion, making it the biggest ever when it went public last July.
BusinessTechCrunch

Tier banks $60 million in debt from Goldman Sachs to expand scooter fleet

The funds, which come from investment banking firm Goldman Sachs, come just weeks after Tier was awarded the London e-scooter pilot permit, alongside Lime and Dott. With a major new city on the horizon and hints of further expansion plans, Tier will need a significant upfront investment to cover everything from fleet orders to local warehouses to new teams.