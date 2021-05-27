Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howell County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howell by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Howell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR HOWELL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Howell County, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Dent County, MOweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dent, Howell, Maries, Miller, Oregon, Phelps, Pulaski, Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dent; Howell; Maries; Miller; Oregon; Phelps; Pulaski; Shannon; Texas FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Miller, Maries, Pulaski, Phelps, Texas, Dent, Howell, Shannon and Oregon Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Howell County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Howell, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Howell; Ozark FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN HOWELL AND OZARK COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Howell County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Howell, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Howell; Ozark SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN OZARK AND SOUTHWESTERN HOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 615 AM CDT At 531 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gainesville, or 14 miles north of Bull Shoals, moving east at 45 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include West Plains... Bull Shoals Lake Norfork Lake... Gainesville Bakersfield... Theodosia South Fork... Pontiac Sundown... Willhoit Tecumseh... Pottersville Caulfield... Udall Hardenville... Moody Sycamore... Isabella Zanoni