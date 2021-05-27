Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Howell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR HOWELL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Missouri.