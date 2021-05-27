Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Effingham, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 16:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clay The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Clay County in south central Illinois * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 446 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Flora, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Clay City around 450 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN