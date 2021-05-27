Severe Weather Statement issued for Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Howell The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southern Howell County in south central Missouri Ozark County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 850 PM CDT, Gauge reports in Ozark and Howell Counties still show some rivers with elevated water levels. A few low water crossings are also still flooded across the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Gainesville, Bakersfield, Theodosia, South Fork, Pontiac, Brandsville and Wasola. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 142 at The Bennetts River west of Moody, Route JJ at The Spring River just south of Highway 160, Highway 142 at The Spring River west of Lanton, Highway 181 at Bryant Creek northeast of Sycamore, Route K, 3 miles southwest of Pottersville, Route T at Lick Creek 6 miles south of Gainesville and Highway 95 at Bryant Creek just east of Rockbridge.