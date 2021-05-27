Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howell County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howell by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Howell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR HOWELL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Howell County, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Dent County, MOweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dent, Howell, Maries, Miller, Oregon, Phelps, Pulaski, Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dent; Howell; Maries; Miller; Oregon; Phelps; Pulaski; Shannon; Texas FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Miller, Maries, Pulaski, Phelps, Texas, Dent, Howell, Shannon and Oregon Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Howell County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Howell The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southern Howell County in south central Missouri Ozark County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 850 PM CDT, Gauge reports in Ozark and Howell Counties still show some rivers with elevated water levels. A few low water crossings are also still flooded across the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Gainesville, Bakersfield, Theodosia, South Fork, Pontiac, Brandsville and Wasola. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 142 at The Bennetts River west of Moody, Route JJ at The Spring River just south of Highway 160, Highway 142 at The Spring River west of Lanton, Highway 181 at Bryant Creek northeast of Sycamore, Route K, 3 miles southwest of Pottersville, Route T at Lick Creek 6 miles south of Gainesville and Highway 95 at Bryant Creek just east of Rockbridge.