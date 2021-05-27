Cancel
Clay County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Effingham by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Effingham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JASPER...CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN EFFINGHAM COUNTIES At 340 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bible Grove to near Louisville to near Xenia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Flora around 345 PM CDT. Bible Grove around 350 PM CDT. Clay City and Sailor Springs around 355 PM CDT. Ingraham around 405 PM CDT. Bogota around 410 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Wendelin, Newton Lake, Hord and Latona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Effective: 2021-05-16 23:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Effingham; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY AND NORTHWESTERN EFFINGHAM COUNTIES At 1110 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tower Hill, or 8 miles southwest of Shelbyville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shelbyville, Cowden, Beecher City, Shumway, Moccasin, Herrick, Clarksburg, Oconee, Mode and Lake Sara. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Effective: 2021-05-12 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming this morning, therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM. This will likely be the last frost of the spring season for most locations, however temperatures may dip into to upper 30s again tonight, and a few locations may experience a frost again tonight.
Effective: 2021-05-08 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:08:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clay; Richland This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Little Wabash River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. For the Little Wabash River below Clay City...the latest stage is 9.5 feet at 9 PM Saturday. Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast...with a crest of 19.1 feet early Wednesday morning...which is 1.1 feet above flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 18.0 feet early Monday morning. At 19.0 feet...2600E Road begins to flood 1.5 miles south of Wynoose. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Sun Mon Tue Little Wabash River Clay City 18 9.5 Sat 9 PM 9.7 18.3 18.9
Effective: 2021-05-06 13:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clay; Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL RICHLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES At 142 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clay City, or 9 miles east of Flora, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Olney, Clay City, Noble, Parkersburg, Calhoun, Sailor Springs, Schnell and Olney Noble Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Effective: 2021-05-06 16:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clay The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Clay County in south central Illinois * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 446 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Flora, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Clay City around 450 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning ILC025-049-062130- /O.NEW.KILX.SV.W.0024.210506T2022Z-210506T2130Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Lincoln IL 322 PM CDT Thu May 6 2021 The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Clay County in south central Illinois... Southwestern Effingham County in south central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 322 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edgewood, or 14 miles southwest of Effingham, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Flora, Louisville, Clay City, Watson, Edgewood, Xenia, Bible Grove, Iola, Sailor Springs, Mason, Oskaloosa and Hord. This includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 143 and 151. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 3861 8869 3891 8870 3892 8877 3895 8878 3902 8856 3873 8826 3873 8829 3866 8827 3863 8830 3860 8825 TIME...MOT...LOC 2022Z 317DEG 29KT 3894 8868 TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH $$ 25.
LINCOLN — The National Weather Service says brief funnel clouds are possible Thursday afternoon as a storm system moves through Central Illinois. A Hazardous Weather Outlook alert was issued for Christian, DeWitt, Coles, Macon, Moultrie and other counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for much of Effingham County for...