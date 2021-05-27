Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jeff Green out for rest of series in major Nets loss

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nets’ optimal rotation didn’t play together once in the regular season. It’s now lasted just two games in the postseason, with the loss of Jeff Green. The veteran big man has suffered a strained plantar fascia, a major loss for the Nets considering his leadership, floor-spacing and defensive versatility. He’ll miss the rest of the first-round playoff series against Boston — with the Nets taking a 2-0 lead into Friday’s Game 3 at TD Garden — and won’t be reevaluated for 10 days.

nypost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Landry Shamet
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Steve Nash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Nets#Playoff Series#Milwaukee#Coach Steve Nash#Veteran#Lead#Guard Landry Shamet#Td Garden#Sixth Seeded Miami#Boston#Rehab#Drop Coverage#Multiple Positions#1 Through 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

Jeff Green coming off Nets' bench on Thursday night

Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Jeff Green will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Green started last time out, but that's changing on Thursday. The Nets are shaking up the lineup, putting out their 35th different starting five of the season. Landry Shamet will now start, and Green will revert to a bench role.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Jeff Green: Puts up 13 points in finale

Green recorded 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Green provided his usual spark off the bench, which typically includes a flurry of three-point production. Green's minutes have taken a hit since the Nets are injury-free, but now that the Nets are healthy, they will probably see their share of lopsided games in the playoffs. Although he'll provide relief throughout many games, impending garbage time may inflate his totals in the coming weeks.
NBACBS Sports

Brooklyn Nets

Durant registered 20 points (7-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 loss to the Mavs. Durant was Jekyll and Hyde in Thursday's outing, going 6-for-10 in the first half before finishing with a 1-for-10 performance in the second half. Regardless, Durant topped 20 points for the eighth time in 10 games -- excluding his April 18 game when he left with a thigh injury -- and is still an elite fantasy performer. In a more recent sample, Durant is posting averages of 34.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game over his last four outings, all while attempting at least 20 shots in each contest.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets reaction: Brooklyn erases a 21-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets

The Nets had not won a game since April 29th entered Saturday’s game riding their longest losing streak of the season and things were only getting as they ran into the Denver Nuggets. In the first half, Michael Porter Jr. was adding insult to injury. He scored 21 points in the first two periods to lead his squad to a 71-46 lead and he was one of the four players in double-digits for the Nuggets at the half.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kevin Durant: Superb in season finale

Durant totaled 23 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 assists and eight rebounds across 29 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Durant and Kyrie Irving put an exclamation point on their regular season campaign with a decisive win. The Nets are 6-2 with Durant, Harden and Irving in the lineup, so while eight games isn't a significant sample size, it's reasonable to assume we will see the big three right away after getting several days of rest. The combination will cause Durant's scoring to drop slightly, but he'll more than make up for it with nightly triple-double potential.
NBAnetsdaily.com

GLUE GUYS: Brooklyn Nets pre-play-in playoff thoughts

The Glue Guys pull apart the possible round one matchups: should the Nets want the Celtics or Wizards? Then TGG discuss how James Harden looked in his return, Nic Claxton’s playoff role and more. By the way Glue friends - we recorded this episode as we streamed live on YouTube....
NBAclnsmedia.com

Jeff Green Pregame: “Jayson Tatum is a Monster” | Celtics vs Nets Game 1

Jeff Green discussed a long week of preparation and the playoff experience he and others on the Brooklyn Nets will need to lean on over the experience of playing together that the team’s core didn’t get to have during the regular season. Green talked about his playoff mindset, concepts that the Nets hammered down and the defense they’ll have to play vs the Celtics in Game 1.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Durant, Irving power Nets past Cavs for No. 2 seed in East

NEW YORK — Blake Griffin started it with a behind-the-back pass and Kevin Durant finished it by slamming down a toss off the backboard. The Brooklyn Nets saved their best for last, ending the regular season with their highlight play of the season. Now it’s time to forget that and...
NBAThe Ringer

Can the Nets Win a Title With Their Offense Alone?

Raja Bell and Logan Murdock of the Real Ones podcast are here to break down the top teams in the NBA and decide whether they are real or fake contenders. In Episode 1, we take a look at the Brooklyn Nets and discuss their high-powered offense, whether their defense will come alive in the playoffs, and why Jeff Green and Blake Griffin are players to keep your eyes on during the postseason.
NBANews-Herald

Cavaliers' season ends in loss to Nets

NEW YORK — Blake Griffin started it with a behind-the-back pass and Kevin Durant finished it by slamming down a toss off the backboard. The Brooklyn Nets saved their best for last, ending the regular season with their highlight play of the season. Now it's time to forget that and...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Biggest weakness of all possible first-round opponents

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a slow start, constant injury problems, and the necessity of figuring out how to split shots between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden to become the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards play-in game.
NBASB Nation

The Nets are so good they’re basically playing street ball

The Brooklyn Nets took a loose ball and turned it into street ball magic on Sunday night against the Cavaliers. Let’s be real: This all starts with the astounding pass from Blake Griffin, which, honestly — I didn’t know Blake Griffin could make a pass like this. The Nets had so much confidence that they pulled this off in the second quarter, and it’s normally the kind of thing you’d see in a fourth quarter blowout.
NBANewsday

Nets as healthy as they've been all season as they begin preparations for the playoffs

A thrill ride of a Nets season that began with the hiring of Hall of Famer Steve Nash as a first-time coach, the return to action of Kevin Durant, a blockbuster trade for James Harden, the signing of free agent Blake Griffin and the greatest season of Kyrie Irving’s career but that also was marred by a series of injuries that led to a franchise-record 37 different starting lineups finally has reached proving time in the playoffs.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Collin Sexton Ejected For Elbowing Kevin Durant As Nets Clinch 2-Seed

Collin Sexton was ejected from the Brooklyn Nets' 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, after elbowing Kevin Durant in the face. Sexton was given a flagrant 2 by the officials with 6:11 to play in the third quarter. “Tonight, it was a tough one,” Sexton said after the game....
NBANewsday

Blake Griffin has fit in seamlessly with Nets with his selfless play

The temptation is to say the Nets actually should have a "Big 4" that includes five-time all-NBA player Blake Griffin alongside the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Instead, the 32-year-old Griffin has settled perfectly into a complementary role since signing with the Nets as a free agent in March.