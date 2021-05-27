Jeff Green out for rest of series in major Nets loss
The Nets’ optimal rotation didn’t play together once in the regular season. It’s now lasted just two games in the postseason, with the loss of Jeff Green. The veteran big man has suffered a strained plantar fascia, a major loss for the Nets considering his leadership, floor-spacing and defensive versatility. He’ll miss the rest of the first-round playoff series against Boston — with the Nets taking a 2-0 lead into Friday’s Game 3 at TD Garden — and won’t be reevaluated for 10 days.nypost.com