Propane contracts, early tank fills help producers find savings

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is encouraging producers to take steps now to lock in the best savings for their propane needs. Although this year's grain crop has just been planted, PERC says the time is now to begin talking to marketers and filling tanks now to prepare for propane demands ahead of the harvest season.

