A poacher notorious for catching and killing dozens of endangered Bengal tigers over the course of nearly two decades has finally himself been caught. Habib Talukder – nicknamed “Tiger Habib” – was taken into custody on Saturday by Bangladeshi police, who were tipped off on his whereabouts, the Agence France-Presse reported on Tuesday. He was caught in a village near the sweeping Sundarbans forest along the border between India and Bangladesh, where he often hunted.