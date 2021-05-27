Cancel
Milton, WV

Police: W.Va. man charged in fatal gas station shooting

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting at a West Virginia gas station, police said.

News outlets report that police detained Carl Rose Jr., 39, and took a gun from him Wednesday evening at a GoMart in Milton.

James Anthony Oldham of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Police said Oldham, 54, and his wife were having a domestic dispute, and Rose tried intervening while armed with a handgun. Investigators said the two men didn’t know each other.

Rose was booked at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, according to the Milton Police Department.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

