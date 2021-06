GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina attempts to win its first conference tournament title since 2011 this week when it travels to Tulsa for the 2021 American Athletic Conference Softball Championship. The sixth-seeded Pirates are slated for a quarterfinal matchup against No. 3 seed UCF Thursday at Noon at the Collins Family Softball Complex. The contest will be streamed live via ESPN+ with Chris Mycoskie and Jill Jelnick on the call. ECU finished the regular season with a 16-32 overall record, but carries a five-game winning streak into the postseason event with a 1-0 road victory at tournament No. 2 seed South Florida and four-straight wins over Memphis in Greenville.