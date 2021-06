In June of 2015, X Games Austin welcomed Off-Road Truck Racing into the fold. With a stacked field that included Travis Pastrana, Rusty Wallace, Robby Gordon, Kyle LeDuc, Burt Jenner and a young Sheldon Creed, the final race took over Circuit of the Americas and provided fans with a new type of X Games racing. In the end, Sheldon Creed took the gold medal, and in the time since, has gone on to become a force to be reckoned with in stock car racing, NASCAR Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. But before Sheldon became the 2020 NASCAR Truck Series champion, he was winning gold at X Games.