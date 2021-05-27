Best travel potty for toddlers
BabyCenter may earn a commission from shopping links. Once you start the potty training journey, you're in for the long haul. The ups and downs and oh, the accidents, and that’s just around the house. But the potential for problems really ratchets up when you have a fledgling potty trainer and you’re away from home. As parents all over the world know from experience, there’s no grace period for the newly trained: when they have to go, they have to go now.www.babycenter.com