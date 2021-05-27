Best travel potty for toddlers

After over a year of staying put, many of us are itching to travel. And what better way to document all of the adventures to come than with a scratch map?. In case you’re not familiar, scratch maps are those large maps that allow you to scratch off the top layer of the places you’ve been to reveal a different color, which then sets it apart from the rest of the cities and countries you haven’t made it to yet. Basically, you can look at the map and easily see everywhere you’ve been and everywhere you still need to go. Many of them are thoughtfully designed with black, metallic or multicolored accents to look cool no matter how many or few countries and/or states have been scratched off. It’s a fun, interactive sort of decoration that you’ll be excited to hang in your home.