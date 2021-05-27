newsbreak-logo
Learn About Dancer / Choreographer Alvin Ailey in ‘Ailey’ Doc Trailer

By Leonardo Jr
todaynewspost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn About Dancer / Choreographer Alvin Ailey in ‘Ailey’ Doc Trailer. “This is what he took up as his crusade. Alvin’s protest was on the stage.” Neon has revealed an official trailer for an acclaimed documentary film titled Ailey, about the dancer and choreographer named Alvin Ailey. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also stopped by CPH:DOX, with plans to show at Frameline and the Tribeca Film Festival soon this summer. The doc film is an immersive portrait of dance pioneer Alvin Ailey, told through his own words and with a new dance inspired by his life. Sundance praises its creativity: “Where Ailey conveyed poetry through movement, [director Jamila] Wignot crafts a visual poetry to evoke Ailey’s memories. Archival footage, layered with audio recordings, expounds on Ailey’s upbringing and establishes the language of his inspiration.” I watched this at Sundance and it’s a very moving, invigorating film about following your dreams. This is a really exquisite for trailer for the film.

todaynewspost.com
