Learn About Dancer / Choreographer Alvin Ailey in ‘Ailey’ Doc Trailer

"I really didn't think these girls could win." KimStim Films has unveiled a new official US trailer for the acclaimed indie documentary titled The Witches of the Orient, the latest feature from French filmmaker Julien Faraut follow his other cult hit sports doc John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection. This sports history doc film tells the story of the 1964 Japanese Olympic volleyball team, referred to at the time as the "Oriental Witches." It's a remarkably unique and empowering story about a group of women from Japan in the 1950s, still reeling and recovering following WWII, who came together and worked incredibly hard to become the best volleyball team in the world. Of course their biggest competitor was Russia, but it all lead to a triumphant victory at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. I saw this doc at the Rotterdam Film Festival earlier this year and it's a very unique film - I wrote in my Letterboxd review: "the whole film goes against the grain of what a typical sports history doc should be." Recommending this one to any & all sports fans and doc lovers.