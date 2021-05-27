It’s the countdown to summer
The countdown to summer has begun with lots of activity at Maple Lake Schools. Maple Lake Elementary students were excited for the return of Track and Field Day after it was cancelled last spring due to COVID. The young athletes spent the day, Friday, May 21, running, jumping, and throwing at a completely normal event that included spectators and no masks. A day earlier, on Thursday, May 20, the kindergarten class held its commencement ceremony in the Elementary Media Center. Parents were invited to the event and it was livestreamed. This week, On Wednesday May 26, seniors at the high school will be paraded around town from 6 to 7 p.m. led by the Maple Lake Fire Department. Also on Wednesday, St. Timothy Catholic School will hold its Track and Field Day. Friday, May 28 is the last day of school. Commencement takes place at 8 p.m. in the high school gym. See the school page for more kindergarten pictures and the sports page for more track and field day pictures.maplelakemessenger.com