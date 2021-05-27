It’s the countdown to summer

Twenty-some scouts shooting off rockets in a field off County Road 9 South of Maple Lake drew some attention, Saturday, May 1, but in a good way. A Wright County Sheriff’s deputy stopped to watch the action as members of the Maple Lake boy and cub scouts put their rocketry skills to work under partly cloudy skies and summer-like temperatures. Faces turned skyward as each youth, with the help of scout and cubmaster Chris Borgert and other adult supervisors sent their homemade rockets shooting into the air in a plume of smoke as far as the eye could see. This is a yearly tradition among the scouts and one that is well enjoyed and attended. Once the rocket reached its maximum height a parachute burst forth and winds that started out mild but increased throughout the event sent the heaven-bound apparatus’ far across the field for scouts to chase down and recover. A gust of wind toward the end of the activity that brought a few light sprinkles was refreshing rather than bothersome on the hot day and everybody left with smiles on their faces.