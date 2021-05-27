Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maple Lake, MN

It’s the countdown to summer

By admin
maplelakemessenger.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown to summer has begun with lots of activity at Maple Lake Schools. Maple Lake Elementary students were excited for the return of Track and Field Day after it was cancelled last spring due to COVID. The young athletes spent the day, Friday, May 21, running, jumping, and throwing at a completely normal event that included spectators and no masks. A day earlier, on Thursday, May 20, the kindergarten class held its commencement ceremony in the Elementary Media Center. Parents were invited to the event and it was livestreamed. This week, On Wednesday May 26, seniors at the high school will be paraded around town from 6 to 7 p.m. led by the Maple Lake Fire Department. Also on Wednesday, St. Timothy Catholic School will hold its Track and Field Day. Friday, May 28 is the last day of school. Commencement takes place at 8 p.m. in the high school gym. See the school page for more kindergarten pictures and the sports page for more track and field day pictures.

maplelakemessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Maple Lake, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#High School#Countdown#Summer School#Kindergarten#Elementary School#Covid#Maple Lake Elementary#Spring#This Week#Field Day#Commencement#Maple Lake Schools#Spectators#Running#Lake#Athletes#Normal#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Track & Field
Related
Wright County, MNWest Central Tribune

High School Sports: NLS junior takes aim two ways

Coahran placed as the medalist in Monday’s Wright County Conference meet at Southbrook Golf Course in Annandale with a score of 78. Three days prior, Coahran pitched for the Wildcats’ varsity baseball team against Paynesville on Friday, May 7. For Coahran, who also plays football in the fall and basketball...
Maple Lake, MNmaplelakemessenger.com

Maple Lake Trap Shooting Team starts strong

The Maple Lake Trap Shooting Team is up and firing with 25 marksmen (and women) with their eyes on a national and maybe even state tournament appearance. Brad Neutz, the six-year-old program’s new head coach, said more important than advancing though is keeping kids involved and teaching them the ins and outs of trap shooting, and that includes staying safe on the range.
Maple Lake, MNmaplelakemessenger.com

HL-W-W/ML golfers compete

The Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted/Maple Lake boys golf team competed at Albion Ridges and Southbrook golf courses last week. On Tuesday, May 4, at Albion, the coop finished 8th among the other Wright County West teams. Sean Zangs finished with a 45; John Mendiola shot a 53; Larson Melgaard shot a 52; Carson Woolhouse shot a 58 and Brayden Fobbe shot a 52 for a final score of 202. New London-Spicer won with a 160.
Maple Lake, MNmaplelakemessenger.com

Core crew returns to Laker line-up

The amateur baseball season is upon us and after last year’s limited schedule, Laker fans are chomping at the bit. On Sunday, May 9, Laker Stadium in Maple Lake was lit up for the first time in 2021 as the home team took on the Cokato Kernels. They had planned to hone their skills the previous Friday with an inter-squad scrimmage, but the team’s young college players were having so much success with their school teams they couldn’t make it back in time and it was cancelled. That bodes well for the season that this year includes 32 games, a vast improvement over last year when the pandemic delayed their start and allowed them only 10 games. The shortened 2020 season didn’t stop them from getting hot in the playoffs, however, where they won a spot in the state tournament and made the second round.
Maple Lake, MNmaplelakemessenger.com

Track team performs well

Maple Lake hosted what Coach Ben Youngs said might have been its strangest track and field event in school history on Thursday, May 6. Unable to travel to Paynesville on Tuesday, May 4 due to traveling restrictions related to COVID, the Irish drummed up a meet that included Watertown-Mayer, just the sprinters and throwers from Dassel-Cokato, and the Irish. Only six running events were scheduled along with all six field events, Youngs said.
Maple Lake, MNmaplelakemessenger.com

Irish girls win four more games

The Irish softball team tacked four more wins to its record including three shut outs to put them at 12-2 overall. Maple Lake started with a 9-0 win over Holdingford on Tuesday, May 4. Pitcher Taylor Hess threw another shut out at a Thursday, May 6 doubleheader with Paynesville, defeating the Bulldogs 10-0 in game 1. Paynesville scored two runs on the ace pitcher in game two, but still fell 11-2. On Monday, May 10, the Irish hosted Royalton and won 10-0.
Maple Lake, MNmaplelakemessenger.com

Lions ready beach for summer fun

The Maple Lake Lions cleaned the swimming beach area at the Maple Lake access along Hwy. 55 by trimming trees, removing brush and installing the swimming buoys on Saturday, May 8. Pictured above are Lions Chris Paumen, Steve Loch, Sam Holt, Daniel Roos, Art Drenkhahn, Lynn Kissock and Dwight Koenen.
Maple Lake, MNmaplelakemessenger.com

Lakers defeat Kernels 12-5

The Maple Lake Lakers kicked off the 2021 North Star League schedule with a game at home against the Cokato Kernels on Sunday afternoon, May 9. Hunter Malachek got the start and Cokato reminded everyone that they are better than their record from last season, jumping out to a 3-run lead in the first. The offense rallied around “Mallard” in their half of the frame, driving in nine runs, including two trips around for Riley Decker and Luke Fobbe. Malacheck settled down after that, surrendering only two more runs over his six-inning appearance while collecting ten strikeouts. Decker would score again in the sixth and collect an RBI in the seventh on the way to a five hit, three run, three RBI day. The Laker offense spread fourteen total hits across most of their players while the defense allowed only one error through nine innings of play.
Maple Lake, MNmaplelakemessenger.com

3-2-1 liftoff!

Twenty-some scouts shooting off rockets in a field off County Road 9 South of Maple Lake drew some attention, Saturday, May 1, but in a good way. A Wright County Sheriff’s deputy stopped to watch the action as members of the Maple Lake boy and cub scouts put their rocketry skills to work under partly cloudy skies and summer-like temperatures. Faces turned skyward as each youth, with the help of scout and cubmaster Chris Borgert and other adult supervisors sent their homemade rockets shooting into the air in a plume of smoke as far as the eye could see. This is a yearly tradition among the scouts and one that is well enjoyed and attended. Once the rocket reached its maximum height a parachute burst forth and winds that started out mild but increased throughout the event sent the heaven-bound apparatus’ far across the field for scouts to chase down and recover. A gust of wind toward the end of the activity that brought a few light sprinkles was refreshing rather than bothersome on the hot day and everybody left with smiles on their faces.