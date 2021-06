Some may feel draft grades are silly. They come out immediately after the draft has concluded without any NFL games being played. 2021’s class is especially difficult to grade because of how many players didn’t even play college ball. While it is truly nearly impossible to get a full sense of how a draft class ended up until years down the road, we are beginning to understand that Minnesota’s 2020 class is quite special already. In PFF’s recent regrade of the Vikings’ class, they have bumped the grade up to an A+. The Vikings and Buccaneers are the only two teams to earn such a grade.