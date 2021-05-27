Cancel
This VR Game Made Me Finally Enjoy Bowling

By Kyle Melnick
Cover picture for the articleForeVR’s over-the-top VR bowling experience takes everything you love about the sport and turns it up to 11. I’ve always had somewhat of a love-hate relationship with bowling. On one hand, I love getting together with friends for a night of laidback fun while struggling through pitchers of cheap domestic beer. On the other hand, I’m absolutely terrible at the game; trust me when I tell you there are few things more shameful than asking your adult friends to raise the bowling bumper at the age of 29.

