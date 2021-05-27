'American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally' Review: Thin, Costumey Account of a Wartime Collaborator's Postwar Fate

Grade: C- Al Pacino is back in the courtroom in “American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally,” a real-life drama distinctly lacking in the real life department or in almost any other department for that matter. Not even Pacino could do much to salvage this effort. The film tells the fictionalized story of Mildred Gillars aka Axis Sally, the real-life person recruited by Nazi Germany to promote Nazi propaganda on the radio and make broadcasts to American soldiers and listeners, asking them why they want to fight and die against their German brothers and assuring them all of their defeat. She also engaged in anti-Semitic rhetoric and attacks on President Franklin D. Roosevelt. In the film, Mildred is played by Meadow Williams, whose previous experience does not suggest that she might excel in this sort of dramatic lightning-rod role, and unfortunately she does not.