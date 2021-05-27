Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Lori Vallow Daybell declared unfit to stand trial; new charges filed in Arizona

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBfEx_0aDq5ZZP00

REXBURG, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell, the mother of two children who were found dead last year at her husband’s property, on Thursday was declared unfit to stand trial by an Idaho judge.

Daybell was declared not competent to stand trial according to an order filed in a Fremont County court, the Idaho Statesman reported. Daybell now needs restorative treatment and must be returned to competency before her case can move forward in Idaho, the newspaper.

Meanwhile, new charges were filed in Arizona against Daybell for her role in the death of her former husband.

The Chandler Police Department announced it submitted a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Charles Vallow, KNXV reported. Maricopa County Attorney’s Office spokesperson Jennifer Liewer said the charge was under review, according to The Arizona Republic. There was no timeline for when a decision would be made, the newspaper reported.

According to Arizona Revised Statutes, a conspiracy to commit a Class 1 felony is punishable by a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of release until 25 years is served, the Republic reported.

The decision to find Lori Vallow Daybell unfit to stand trial was made by District Judge Steven Boyce after a psychological assessment performed by a clinical psychologist, the Statesman reported. The assessment was ordered March 8, the newspaper reported.

“The completed assessment determined that at this time the Defendant is not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment,” the District Court of the Seventh Judicial District of Idaho wrote.

On Monday, Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted in Idaho on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Chad Daybell is scheduled to appear in court on June 9 to enter a plea on the murder charges, East Idaho News reported. Lori Vallow Daybell’s next court date has not yet been scheduled.

In Arizona, the Chandler Police Department based its charge of conspiracy against Lori Vallow Daybell based on a police report filed July 11, 2019, KNXV reported. According to the report, Lori Vallow Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles Vallow in Lori Daybell’s home in Chandler.

Charles Vallow went to his estranged wife’s home around 8:30 a.m. that day, and the two got into an argument, according to a statement from Chandler police. Police said Cox allegedly intervened in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, but he and Vallow got into a physical altercation, KNXV reported.

Vallow struck Cox in the head with a baseball bat, and Cox retaliated by shooting the man in the chest two times, according to the police report.

Vallow was pronounced dead at the scene, and no charges were filed against Cox,

On Dec. 1, 2019, Cox was found unresponsive in his Gilbert, Arizona, home and was later pronounced dead, KNXV reported.

Lori Vallow Daybell was arrested on Feb. 20, 2020, in Hawaii and was extradited to Idaho while her children still were listed as missing, the Statesman reported. She later was charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence after the children’s bodies were found on Chad Daybell’s property, the newspaper reported.

Chad Daybell was originally arrested on June 2, 2020, on two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, as well as two counts of conspiracy to destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, according to court records. He is being held without bail at the Fremont County Jail.

©2021 Cox Media Group

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
30K+
Followers
52K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Chandler, OK
State
Idaho State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Vallow
Person
Tylee Ryan
Person
Alex Cox
Person
Lori Daybell
Person
Chad Daybell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Trial Court#County Court#District Attorney#Felony Murder#The Idaho Statesman#Knxv#Arizona Revised Statutes#Defendant#The District Court#East Idaho News#Cox Media Group#First Degree Murder#Court Records#Fremont County#Bail#Arizona Republic#Life Imprisonment#Husband#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Mayes County, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Mayes County teens found safe

MAYES COUNTY — The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office says two teens missing since February have been found safe. Fourteen-year-olds Jaidyn Maher and Jacob Tramel were believed to be staying with each other in the Salina area. The family offered a $1,200 dollar reward for the safe return of Jaidyn who...
Maryland StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Maryland woman’s car stolen twice in 24 hours

A Maryland woman’s car was stolen twice within a 24 hour span with the second time happening after police had found the vehicle and notified the owner. The car owner, only identified as Yasmin, was delivering groceries Friday when she ran from her car to a woman waiting for the order and her car was stolen, WRC reported.
Arizona StatePosted by
WRAL News

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Arizona Statecrossroadstoday.com

Arizona sheriff’s immigration patrols to cost public $200M

PHOENIX (AP) — The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols in metro Phoenix a decade ago are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday that provides $31 million for the cost of...
Oklahoma StateKXII.com

OSBI searching for missing Hugo couple

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - State and local authorities are looking for a missing Hugo couple. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday police requested their assitance with the suspicious disappearance of Jared Lennox, 34, and Krystal Terrell, 31. The couple was last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma, on or...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents. Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1,...