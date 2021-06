The Missouri Supreme Court has rejected a death row inmate's appeal in his conviction for the 2010 murder of a Lebanon area couple. The Court ruling was issued Tuesday in the appeal of a Laclede County Circuit Court decision. Jesse Driskill of Lebanon had argued that he received ineffective counsel and prosecutors withheld evidence at his trial. Driskill was sentenced to death in 2013 for killing Johnnie Wilson, 82, and Coleen Wilson, 76, at their home on July 26, 2010. The state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday the circuit court’s findings were not “clearly erroneous” and upheld the lower court’s denial of post-conviction relief for Driskill.